Hotfix in the works for Elden Ring Steam Deck bug

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is almost here, but FromSoftware has cautioned a certain group of players about a bug that affects gameplay in Elden Ring.

Earlier today, Elden Ring released a new patch that adds several adjustments to gameplay and adds support for the highly anticipated DLC, but it also came with a warning. On the official X/Twitter page for the game, the developers identified an issue related to the Steam Deck version of the game that causes inputs to become inoperable if you leave your Steam Deck idle for more than five minutes. While no official release date for the hotfix has been confirmed, the developers assured players they are working on it and apologized for the inconvenience.

A fix is in the works. Image via FromSoftware

Judging from the replies to the tweet, reactions to the news has been mixed. Players have been posting photos of error messages they’ve been receiving when trying to log into the game, with some being told that “inappropriate activity detected” on their account or not being able to log into the server entirely. For a game as popular, and difficult, as Elden Ring, having a bug that can affect controls like this is a big deal.

However, since this problem seems to only be for the Steam Deck, it most likely won’t dampen the hype for Shadow of the Erdtree. The expansion is already one of the most critically acclaimed DLCs ever made, and hype is through the roof among players. Hopefully, the issues will get ironed out as soon as possible and everyone will get to enjoy the DLC in peace.

