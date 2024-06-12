Elden Ring boasts staggering sales milestone one week prior to DLC launch

It’s about to get very, very crowded in The Lands Between.

Just nine days before the launch of Elden Ring‘s hotly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, Bandai Namco has announced that the game reached 25 million players, making it the highest-selling FromSoftware game to date by a long shot.

In Bandai Namco’s previous sales update in March 2024, the company said the game had sold 23 million copies, meaning a staggering two million more copies have been sold within the past two-plus months leading up to the release of the DLC.

And it’s easy to see why. Shadow of the Erdtree looks to be one of the biggest releases of 2024, following up on Elden Ring’s massive success when it was released over two years ago in February 2022. Players have been itching for a chance to go back, and many others have tried their hand for the first time in anticipation of the DLC, too.

It’s probably helped that high-profile streamers such as Kai Cenat and xQc have been playing the game as well, offering even more exposure to a title that took over the gaming community when it was initially released.

FromSoftware games are usually quite niche due to their punishing difficulty, but Elden Ring seemingly clicked with gamers on a level that none of its other titles seemed to. While games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and the vaunted Dark Souls series have all been successes, none have been quite as huge as Elden Ring, which had its story and world helped along by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will invite millions back into the battle with an all-new story, new weapons, new boss fights, and a massive new area to explore when it releases on June 21.

