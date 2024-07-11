Elden Ring has had many unsung heroes over the years. One of them broke through and gained global attention as the Rot Goddess Slayer himself, Let Me Solo Her. This build aims to recreate the community legend’s build and update it with elements from the DLC.

The best Let Me Solo Her build in Elden Ring

Recreating the legend. Screengrab via KleinTsuboiOW/FromSoftware

Let Me Solo Her uses two Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring. As far as armor goes, his character is naked except for Iron Fist Alexander’s creation, the Jar, as his helm. His damage output comes from his Dexterity scaling as well as blood loss procs from both of his katanas. Mimicking this playstyle involves a lot of dodging because you have no armor to absorb damage.

For this build, you will be using everything that Let Me Solo Her uses, along with a new addition from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you aren’t currently running a Dexterity build, respec your character, and let’s get started.

Build parameters Requirements Recommended level 150 or more Primary stats Dexterity Secondary stats Vigor, Arcane Weapons Uchigatana

Rivers of Blood Armor Jar Talismans Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Two-headed Turtle Talisman Weapon skills Hoarfrost Stomp

Corpse Piler Additional spells N/A

Stat distribution

Since both of your weapons are Katanas, increasing your Dexterity first is the way to go. Get the stat up to 40 before moving on to Vigor and Endurance, with the former going up to 50 and the latter to 30. Invest up to 50 points in Arcane for weapon scaling and faster blood loss procs, then get your Strength up to 12 to meet weapon prerequisites.

This is what your endgame stats should look like:

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 12

12 Dexterity: 50

50 Intelligence: Base level

Base level Faith: Base level

Base level Arcane: 50

Eventually, you will want to increase your Dexterity to 50 to scale up your damage. You can use the subsequent levels to continue investing points into Dexterity for damage or increase Arcane further until it hits the 60 soft cap. If survival is an issue, get your Vigor up to 60 to tank hits and endure the DLC bosses’ damage.

Crystal Tear concoction

Once you get the hang of this build, you should look into utilizing the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear for an endgame damage boost. Mixing this into your Flask of Wondrous Physick will grant you a 20 percent damage boost to all of your outgoing damage. However, this Tear also drains your health every second it is active, so ensure that you have a lot of healing flasks to mitigate this effect.

Since you will be constantly attacking, having the Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear will help you negate the health drain. Mixing this Tear will grant you an HP-restoring effect that will recover your health every time you deal damage to enemies. The health gain depends on your maximum HP and will proc multiple times based on how many enemies you hit while the effect is active.

Gear breakdown

The two main weapons of this build are Katanas of varying rarity. On your main hand, you will be equipping the classic Uchigatana with the Keen affinity to make the most of your high Dexterity. This weapon will be imbued with the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War to stagger enemies and inflict Frostbite, which also happens to be one of Malenia‘s main weaknesses.

On your offhand, you will have the Rivers of Blood. This weapon deals a mix of physical and Fire damage with an innate blood loss build-up. As you strike with both of these weapons, your chances of causing blood loss against bosses and strong enemies will rapidly increase. You can also use Corpse Piler if you want to quickly bleed out enemies and stagger them.

For this build, there is no piece of armor other than the Jar. This helm is your only source of damage resistance and is given to you by Iron Fist Alexander when you meet him at Mt. Gelmir.

Talisman breakdown

Four talismans work perfectly for this build:

The Lord of Blood’s Exultation is a staple of any build that uses Hemorrhage. Every time you proc blood loss on any enemy in your vicinity, you gain bonus damage for a short while. This effect refreshes every time an enemy bleeds.

is a staple of any build that uses Hemorrhage. Every time you proc blood loss on any enemy in your vicinity, you gain bonus damage for a short while. This effect refreshes every time an enemy bleeds. The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia increases your damage whenever you land consecutive hits in a row. This effect triggers with your light and heavy attacks as well as the five-hit combo of Corpse Piler.

increases your damage whenever you land consecutive hits in a row. This effect triggers with your light and heavy attacks as well as the five-hit combo of Corpse Piler. Millicent’s Prosthesis adds to the consecutive attack damage increase of the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia. Additionally, this talisman also boosts your Dexterity as long as it is equipped.

adds to the consecutive attack damage increase of the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia. Additionally, this talisman also boosts your Dexterity as long as it is equipped. The Two-headed Turtle Talisman is a new DLC talisman. Your stamina regeneration is greatly increased as long as this is equipped. Since you will be rolling and slashing often, this talisman will get you out of bad situations.

