Learning how to perform a power shot in EA FC 24 will require patience and practice to master, but the effort will be worth it when you’re slotting in goals.

Recommended Videos

There are five shots in EA FC 24: Regular, finesse, chip, low driven, and power. Each shot type shines brighter in specific situations and areas of the pitch. Most shot types are also relatively easy to perform, but the power shot is a little more intricate and niche than the other options.

How to do a power shot in EA FC 24

Power shots require time and space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Press L1, R1, and O on PlayStation or LB, RB, and B on Xbox controllers to perform a power shot on EA FC 24. Players will have to pick and choose the right time to use the unique skill. Power shots rely heavily on accurate aiming, so players must aim more precisely than a regular assisted shot. EA stated: “Our intent with the addition of the power shots is to introduce an additional layer of skill to shooting.”

EA warns that plenty of space around the ball carrier is usually needed, as a power shot requires a windup. If you attempt to pull off the shot with defenders nearby, it will be easy for the opposition to step in and steal the ball.

The best situation to use a power shot is on a break-away if there is enough time or from a long distance if the midfielder has high enough long-shot attributes. For improved results, a power shot has a higher chance of going in with a green-timed finished. To perfectly time a power shot, players have to press O or B again right before the player strikes the ball.

If a card in Ultimate Team or a player in Pro Clubs has the Power Shot PlayStyle, they’ll be able to perform power shots faster and with increased speed. Then, if they have the PlayStyle Plus version, those shots will be even quicker and harder to save.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more