At the very beginning of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, you get asked to partake in a personality quiz by a disembodied voice. This unique start to the classic RPG has you determine how your stat distribution is determined on leveling up.

While it may seem simple on the surface, this version of the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake personality quiz has many twists and turns, leading to one of the eight different scenarios. We’ll go over all eight of these now and methods for changing your personality in the future.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake personality quiz answers

The hero is contemplating his life choices as he’s lost in the forest. Image via Square Enix

All the personality quiz answers are simple yes/no questions that the disembodied voice asks not to think too carefully about. The first question is randomized from one of several different questions, but all lead to one of eight scenarios that act as the final question. We’ll come onto the eight different scenarios in a bit. These personalities aren’t permanent because items and books can change your result if you prefer a different label or your Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp.

As for your fellow party members, their personalities are determined during the seed distribution phase of their creation in Patty’s Party Planning Place. You don’t need to worry about what result you get in the quiz to participate in the hunt for the new Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monsters, as using specific items, key skills, and the Monster Wrangler class, in general, are what affect your ability to catch them.

Now that all that’s been outlined, let’s go back to your own personality test. To simplify this guide, the table below shows all the questions in roughly the order you’ll see in-game. We highly recommend you use your browser’s search functionality (Ctrl-F on PC, Command-F on Mac) and type in the question you want the branching answers. It should be relatively straightforward to keep track, though one question gets asked multiple times, so pay attention to how many times you’ve been asked it. When you reach a scenario, it will be in bold.

Question Next question if answered Yes Next question if answered No Do you find life to be dull and uninteresting? If you happen upon a cave, is your first urge to rush inside and see what you might find? Upon seeing a troubled soul, is your first urge to go to their aid? Do you find adventure to be more of a chore than a pleasure? Do you enjoy whiling away the hours talking to the people of the towns and villages you visit? Do you find that you spend more money on weapons than on armor? Do you believe that the sun in the sky above is the king of nature? Do you dream often? Do you find that you spend more money on weapons than on armor? When setting off on an adventure, is it better to have fine weapons and armor than fine companions? Do you find that you spend more money on weapons than on armor? Do you often wonder how magical it might be to soar unaided through the skies? Do you find that you spend more money on weapons than on armor? Would you favor a cheaper, yet more distant hostelry over a nearer, yet more costly establishment? Upon seeing a troubled soul, is your first urge to go to their aid? Do you enjoy whiling away the hours talking to the people of the towns and villages you visit? If you happen upon a cave, is your first urge to rush inside and see what you might find? Do you find that you spend more money on weapons than on armor? Do you believe that victory can be won on the field of battle? Do you prefer spells and sorcery to swords and sweat? Do you enjoy whiling away the hours talking to the people of the towns and villages you visit? Would you favor a cheaper, yet more distant hostelry over a nearer, yet more costly establishment? Do you often find your head so full of thoughts that you are unable to sleep? Do you dream often? If you happen upon a cave, is your first urge to rush inside and see what you might find? Would you favor a cheaper, yet more distant hostelry over a nearer, yet more costly establishment? Do you prefer spells and sorcery to swords and sweat? Upon seeing a troubled soul, is your first urge to go to their aid? Do you often find your head so full of thoughts that you are unable to sleep? Do you prefer the mountains to the sea? Do you often find your head so full of thoughts that you are unable to sleep? Do you dream often? If you find yourself with nothing to do, does the lack of activity swiftly drive you to distraction? If you find yourself with nothing to do, does the lack of activity swiftly drive you to distraction? Do you enjoy physical pursuits? Do you dream often? Do you dream often? Do you ever have dreams of being pursued? Do you prefer spells and sorcery to swords and sweat? Do you prefer spells and sorcery to swords and sweat? Do you often wonder how magical it might be to soar unaided through the skies? Do you find the company of unfamiliar people tiresome? Do you often wonder how magical it might be to soar unaided through the skies? Do you envy the freedom of the birds? Do you trust in the words of those who tell fortunes? Do you ever have dreams of being pursued? Do you find the company of unfamiliar people tiresome? Do you enjoy physical pursuits? (1st time) Do you find the company of unfamiliar people tiresome? Do you trust in the words of those who tell fortunes? Are you able to prevent failure from preying on your mind? Do you envy the freedom of the birds? If you could be reborn, would it be as a prince or princess? Do you find yourself unable to refuse the requests of others? Do you trust in the words of those who tell fortunes? If you could be reborn, would it be as a prince or princess? Do you enjoy physical pursuits? (1st time) If you could be reborn, would it be as a prince or princess? Are you able to prevent failure from preying on your mind? Do you find yourself unable to refuse the requests of others? Do you find yourself unable to refuse the requests of others? Do you often drift off on flights of fancy? Are you able to prevent failure from preying on your mind? Do you enjoy physical pursuits?

(This question can be asked twice) Can even the most minor of matters irritate you? (1st time)

Scenario: Village (2nd time) Do you find cats more endearing than dogs? (1st time)

Is your circle of acquaintances wide and varied? (2nd time) Do you find cats more endearing than dogs? Do you believe that it is wrong to fall for the beloved of a close friend? Do you find yourself blushing when praised by others? Do you believe that it is wrong to fall for the beloved of a close friend? Do you find yourself blushing when praised by others? Do you take great care over your appearance? Do you find yourself blushing when praised by others? Do you take great care over your appearance? Do you enjoy physical pursuits (2nd time) Do you take great care over your appearance? Do you enjoy physical pursuits (2nd time) Do you enjoy physical pursuits (2nd time) Is your circle of acquaintances wide and varied? Do you believe that a promise, once made, can under no circumstances be broken? Do you often dwell on days gone by? Are you able to prevent failure from preying on your mind? Do you find yourself unable to argue with others, even if you disagree with them strongly? Is your circle of acquaintances wide and varied? Do you often drift off on flights of fancy? Were you to be granted a single wish, could you name it without a moment’s hesitation? Is your circle of acquaintances wide and varied? Do you find yourself unable to argue with others, even if you disagree with them strongly? Do you believe that a promise, once made, can under no circumstances be broken? Do you enjoy physical pursuits (1st time) Is your circle of acquaintances wide and varied? Do you pay much heed to the gossip of others? Do you often dwell on days gone by? Were you to be granted a single wish, could you name it without a moment’s hesitation? Scenario: Tower Do you often dwell on days gone by? Do you often dwell on days gone by? Do you believe the world to be filled more with sadness than with joy? Do you pay much heed to the gossip of others? Do you pay much heed to the gossip of others? Do you believe the world to be filled more with sadness than with joy? If you’re deceived by another, do you believe the blame lies at least in part with your own carelessness? If you’re deceived by another, do you believe the blame lies at least in part with your own carelessness? Scenario: Dancer Did you ever wish that you were grown to adulthood before your time? Can even the most minor of matters irritate you? When inspiration strikes, are you likely to spring into action straight away? Do you believe that a promise, once made, can under no circumstances be broken? Do you prefer the mountains to the sea? When inspiration strikes, are you likely to spring into action straight away? If you find yourself with nothing to do, does the lack of activity swiftly drive you to distraction? Do you believe that a promise, once made, can under no circumstances be broken? Do you believe in a power higher than that of man? Once you begin a task, do you find that all else around you pales into insignificance? Do you believe in a power higher than that of man? Scenario: Monster Once you begin a task, do you find that all else around you pales into insignificance? When inspiration strikes, are you likely to spring into action straight away? Do you have the self-belief that you are in the right no matter what may come? Once you begin a task, do you find that all else around you pales into insignificance? Do you have the self-belief that you are in the right no matter what may come? Scenario: Desert Once you begin a task, do you find that all else around you pales into insignificance? Once you begin a task, do you find that all else around you pales into insignificance? When dining, do you leave the most delicious item on your plate till last? Is there something in your life that you would protect at the expense of all else? Is there something in your life that you would protect at the expense of all else? Scenario: Castle You are walking along, and trip over a pebble… Is this more your fault than that of the stone? When dining, do you leave the most delicious item on your plate till last? Do you believe the world to be filled more with sadness than with joy? You are walking along, and trip over a pebble… Is this more your fault than that of the stone? You are walking along, and trip over a pebble… Is this more your fault than that of the stone? Scenario: Castle Scenario: Cave Do you believe the world to be filled more with sadness than with joy? Scenario: Forest Did you ever wish that you were grown to adulthood before your time? Did you ever wish that you were grown to adulthood before your time? Do you believe that if you hold onto a dream for long enough, it may one day come true? If you cannot have that which you desire, do you crave it all the more? If you cannot have that which you desire, do you crave it all the more? Scenario: Cave Do you believe that if you hold onto a dream for long enough, it may one day come true? Do you believe that if you hold onto a dream for long enough, it may one day come true? Scenario: Cave Scenario: Dancer

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake scenarios

As mentioned above, there are eight different scenarios that you could face as part of your final question. You’ll unlock one of several different personalities depending on specific actions taken during this time. Here are the details regarding all eight Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake personality quiz scenarios:

Scenario: Village

‘Now sonny, let me tell you a story of how I swindled a hero.’ Image via Square Enix

You begin this scenario in a village where you see an old man walking with his grandson. He tells you he’s forgotten his purse and asks you to retrieve it. You can explore the rest of the town, but there’s nothing really of note except for the house north of the old man. If you take the purse from the dresser, you’ll be caught and accused of stealing before being taken to a nearby priest for questioning.

Show-Off – check the dresser to take the purse, then admit you stole it.

– check the dresser to take the purse, then admit you stole it. Slippery Devil – check the dresser to take the purse, deny you stole it, and say the old man asked you to get it.

– check the dresser to take the purse, deny you stole it, and say the old man asked you to get it. Shrinking Violet – leave the town without getting the purse.

Scenario: Tower

A true test of courage. Image via Square Enix

This simple scenario places you at the top of a tower. The people here say that those willing to test their courage should leap from the roof.

Socialite – leave the tower without jumping.

– leave the tower without jumping. Daydreamer – jump from the tower.

Scenario: Monster

If you’re going to transform into a monster, at least try to match your surroundings. Image via Square Enix

This scenario begins with you transformed into a bird-like demon. To the north is a ladder leading out of the watery cave. As it turns out, this is a town’s well and your appearance causes the majority of the townsfolk to flee. One will stand against you, and you have the option to “Speak” to him.

However, speaking to him will cause him to burst into flames like everyone else in town. The criteria for getting specific personalities is to kill a certain number of people before leaving town. Most are in plain view, though one is actively hiding from you.

Paragon – kill two or fewer people before leaving town.

– kill two or fewer people before leaving town. Wimp – kill three or more people, including at least one woman or old person, but no children.

– kill three or more people, including at least one woman or old person, but no children. Egghead – kill three or more people, including children.

– kill three or more people, including children. Spoilt Brat – kill three or more people, but spare the women, old people, and children.

– kill three or more people, but spare the women, old people, and children. Klutz – kill everyone but the man that’s hiding near the inn.

Scenario: Desert

Devoid of life, the desert is a dangerous place for the unprepared. Image via Square Enix

At the start of this scenario, you’ll appear in the middle of a desert. Heading north, you’ll find two men, one of which has collapsed. The fallen man tells his companion, Dickie, to take the last of the water and head to the north, leaving him behind. However, Dickie is unsure of what to do as the hero approaches. Your answers to his questions will lead to your personality.

Thug – tell Dickie to follow his companion’s instructions to take the canteen and head north.

– tell Dickie to follow his companion’s instructions to take the canteen and head north. Daredevil – tell Dickie to leave the canteen with his companion and head north without him.

– tell Dickie to leave the canteen with his companion and head north without him. Idealist – tell Dickie to carry his companion to the north.

Scenario: Forest

You have to wonder what mysteries lie beyond that fence. Image via Square Enix

This scenario will either take you a short time or ask you to endure an almost literal Sisyphean task, depending on the outcome you want. You awaken in a forest to find an old man who tells you that the exit is to the west. However, he also asks that if you find a boulder, you push it back to him. The number of times you push the boulder determines your personality.

Lazybones – push back zero or one boulder.

– push back zero or one boulder. Show-Off – push back the boulder two to five times in total.

– push back the boulder two to five times in total. Plugger – push back the boulder six to 19 times in total.

– push back the boulder six to 19 times in total. Drudge – push the boulder 20 to 39 times in total.

– push the boulder 20 to 39 times in total. Tough Cookie – push the boulder 40 or more times in total.

Scenario: Castle

Is it uncouth of a hero to eavesdrop on royalty? Image via Square Enix

You start inside a castle. Walking to the left, you’ll overhear the queen plotting to keep some gems to herself and say that the neighboring kingdom doesn’t need them. Heading downstairs, you’ll see the king instruct his soldiers that an invasion is imminent and to initiate a surprise counterattack.

The general questions the intelligence provided by the queen, only for the king to say there’s no reason to doubt her. There is a minister to the right who is wracked with indecision, and your answers to his questions matter.

Charmer – talk to the minister and answer him ‘Yes’ twice in a row. (Masculine characters only)

– talk to the minister and answer him ‘Yes’ twice in a row. (Masculine characters only) Vamp – talk to the minister and answer him ‘Yes’ twice in a row. (Feminine characters only)

– talk to the minister and answer him ‘Yes’ twice in a row. (Feminine characters only) Wit – talk to the minister and answer his questions either ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘Yes’, or ‘No’, ‘Yes’, ‘Yes’.

– talk to the minister and answer his questions either ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘Yes’, or ‘No’, ‘Yes’, ‘Yes’. Clown – talk to the minister and either answer his questions ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘No’, Yes’, or ‘No’, ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘Yes’.

– talk to the minister and either answer his questions ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘No’, Yes’, or ‘No’, ‘Yes’, ‘No’, ‘Yes’. Good Egg – talk to the minister and answer him ‘No’ twice in a row.

– talk to the minister and answer him ‘No’ twice in a row. Happy Camper – leave the castle without talking to the minister.

Scenario: Cave

If being lost in a forest was bad, navigating a cave with only a lantern seems far worse. Image via Square Enix

You begin this scenario stranded in the middle of a dungeon. The only hint you have to go on are signs on your journey. As you reach the end, you’ll find a few distractions. Your personality is determined by your ability to follow instructions from the signs and what you do when you reach certain points in the cave.

Narcissist – ignore the first sign’s directions.

– ignore the first sign’s directions. Sore Loser – ignore the directions from the second, third, or fourth signs.

– ignore the directions from the second, third, or fourth signs. Scatterbrain – follow the fourth sign, but go for the treasure on your right.

– follow the fourth sign, but go for the treasure on your right. Straight Arrow – follow the fourth sign, but push the boulder off the woman on your left.

– follow the fourth sign, but push the boulder off the woman on your left. Mule – follow the fourth sign and leave the cave to the north.

Scenario: Dancer

The hero is a man of culture, embracing the art of belly dancing. Image via Square Enix

This scenario begins with you in the audience of a theater where a dancer is performing on stage. The patron on the left claims to have asked her to marry him but is nervous that she may not wish to do so anymore. He asks you to ask her. If you do so, you’ll find that his suspicions are correct, and like a coward, she asks you to reject him for her. Your actions in this scenario determine your personality.

Free Spirit – leave the theater at any point before giving the man the dancer’s answer.

– leave the theater at any point before giving the man the dancer’s answer. Crybaby – lie to the man that the dancer still wishes to marry him.

– lie to the man that the dancer still wishes to marry him. Lone Wolf – tell the man the truth that the dancer no longer wishes to marry him.

– tell the man the truth that the dancer no longer wishes to marry him. Lout – choose to Play Dumb when asked by the man about the dancer’s answer.

