Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monster rescue list

While it’s easy to dismiss Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake as just a fancy-looking retelling of a 36-year-old game, this modern interpretation adds monster rescuing as one of the new mechanics not seen in previous versions. This side quest has your hero seeking out pacifist monsters on behalf of Monty the Monster Monitor.
Upon first meeting Monty after leaving your home island through a teleportation portal, he’ll tell you that he’s taken it upon himself to “look after as many of [the] cordial critters” as he can. He’ll then ask for your aid in finding them. Here are all the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake monster rescue locations, the benefits you get to the Monster Wrangler class, and the best monsters to use in the Monster Arena.
How to rescue friendly monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
There are many factors to consider when attempting to rescue monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. Firstly, finding these monsters in the first place is made far easier with the help of a Monster Wrangler—the new class in this version that you should absolutely have in your Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party. At level 10, they will learn Animal Instinct as an ability, which you can use from the Ability list when opening the menu. This free ability will have your Wrangler sniff the air to see if there are any wayward monsters nearby.
Next, you’ll only be able to find them during a specific phase of the day-night cycle. If you need to advance from dawn to noon, dusk, or night, you can use the Rest A While option in an inn or wander around the overworld until the sky changes color. If you’re unsure if you have the correct time of day, the Monster Wrangler’s Animal Instinct ability will tell you if you need to return during another part of the day-night cycle.
Some monsters are rather skittish, and thankfully, they have nothing to do with your Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Personality quiz results. They may require that you walk rather than run toward them, or you need to use an item like Musk to introduce a familiar smell to calm their nerves. Keep an eye on what the townsfolk say about them, as they can provide clues for what you need.
Finally, you may find duplicate monsters out in the towns and wilderness that need saving. Upon rescuing them, you’ll increase the Species Strength of the first monster of that type that you found, which is relevant to the Monster Arena fights. Speaking of which, make sure you return to Monty in any Monster Arena to get rewards for rescuing these beasts.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monster rescue list
There are a total of 121 friendly monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, some of which require you to use specific items or cast spells. We’ll record all the required info below:
|Monster Name and Type
|Location
|Items required
|Splatrick (Slime)
|Outside the Shrine of Promise near Romaria (Any time)
|None
|Harry (Spiked Hare)
|Romaria – near the fountain (Night)
|None
|Bub (Bubble Slime)
|Skyfell Tower – 2nd floor near the statue to the east (Any time)
|None
|Trixie (Prestidigitator)
|Secret Spot tree west of Khoryv (Dusk or Night)
|None
|Gobblebert (Antgobbler)
|Secret Spot tree south of Khoryv (Any time)
|None
|Healie (Healslime)
|Khoryv – close to a tree near the inn to the southeast (Dusk)
|None
|Hornbert (Spiked Hare)
|Secret Spot rock west of Norvik (Noon)
|None
|Edgar (Raven Lunatic)
|Faerie Village – on the southwestern side (Night)
|None
|Cloud (Cumaulus)
|Secret Spot rocks east of Norvik in the snowy area (Any time)
|None
|Smiley (Bag O’ Laughs)
|Asham – northwest near the scam Weapon shop (Day)
|Use a Musk before approaching
|Arthur (Restless Armor)
|Secret Spot rocks to the far south from Aslam (Night)
|None
|Fixer (Healslime)
|Secret Spot oasis northwest of Ibis (Dusk)
|None
|Anjellica (Bubble Slime)
|Ibis Palace – 2nd Floor (Night)
|None
|Mumsy (Mummy)
|Ibis town – outside the chapel (Night)
|None
|Hoodini (Prestidigitator)
|Secret Spot northwest of Portoga, yellow trees past the mountain range (Any time)
|None
|Marin (Seaslime)
|Portoga – at the edge of the eastern pier (Any time)
|Night
|Fluffy (Cumaulus)
|Secret Spot southwest of Olivia’s Promontory (Any time)
|None
|Ribbert (Overtoad)
|Baharata – close to the southwestern exit (Any time)
|None
|Allan (Raven Lunatic)
|Secret Spot southeast of Baharata
|None
|Mush (Mushroom Mage)
|Secret Spot to the northwest of Kidnapper’s Cave (Night)
|None
|Lecter (Cannibox)
|Kidnapper’s Cave – in the third room you find to the west of the main entrance (Any time)
|None
|Percival (Restless Armor)
|Secret Spot – far to the southeast of Alltrades Abbey (Night)
|None
|King Strong (Whackanape)
|Secret Spot – northwest of Mur (Night)
|None
|Slimon (Slime)
|Alltrades Abbey – to the northeast of the building (Night)
|None
|Shella (Shell Slime)
|Mur – on the northeast pier (Any time)
|None
|Alutac (Catula)
|Tower of Transcendence – 2F up the western staircase (Any time)
|None
|Schroominger (Mushroom Mage)
|Secret Spot – southwest of Portoga Lighthouse (Any time)
|Boat
|Jellie (Man O’ War)
|Secret Spot – on the beach west of Asham (Any time)
|Boat
|Snapper (Handsome Crab)
|Secret Spot – an iceberg to the east of the snowy northeast tip of the western continent (Any time)
|Boat
|Schwimmer (Seaslime)
|Secret Spot – in a rock formation in the ocean to the northwest of Edina (Any time)
|Boat
|Joe (Whackanape)
|Secret Spot – north of the Wayfarer Shrine (Any time)
|Boat
|Frosty (Firn Fiend)
|Secret Spot – iceberg west of the ice island to the far southwest of the map (Dusk)
|Boat
|Healiza (Healslime)
|Secret Spot – rock formation in the ocean to the southeast of the small island to the west of Aliahan. The main island contains the town of Lanson. (Any time)
|Boat
|Sting (Man O’ War)
|Secret Spot – rocks to the north of Reeve in the ocean (Dusk)
|Boat
|Hel (Walking Corpse)
|Secret Swamp – close to the poisoned swamp that’s in the Inlet Maze in the northeast continent (Night)
|Boat
|Zippy (Wyrtle)
|Secret Spot – in the rock formation in the east ocean, between the two main continents (Any time)
|Boat
|Mercurio (Mermaniac)
|Secret Spot – in the rock formation north of the snowy region to the west of the eastern continent (Night)
|Boat
|Whodoo (Heedoo Voodoo)
|Secert Spot – across the river to the west of Theddon (Night)
|None
|Hades (Walking Corpse)
|Theddon – basement of building in the northeast of town (Any time)
|None
|Sir Laugh-a-Lot (Bag O’ Laughs)
|Theddon – inside the inn (Day)
|None
|Curie (Cureslime)
|Lanson – east of the shrine in the northeastern part of town (Dusk)
|None
|Forker (Imp)
|Edina – northeastern room (Night)
|None
|Rainey (Cumaulus)
|Edina – eastern side of the rooftop (Day)
|None
|Luna (Catula)
|Jipang – northeastern side (Dusk)
|None
|Amphoebe (Overtoad)
|Jipang – in the rice field to the southeast (Night)
|None
|Torijammer (Slime)
|Aliahan – prison in the castle, which you can reach by entering the barracks through the door east of the Princess and heading south to the stairs. (Any time)
|Ultimate Key
|Steeelie (Metal Slime)
|Romaria Outpost – open the door halfway across the corridor underground and continue south. (Any time)
|Ultimate Key
|Turgon (Wyrtle)
|Lozamii – head for the northwestern island (Night)
|Boat
|Pinchy (Handsome Crab)
|Lozamii – head for the eastern island (Dusk)
|Boat
|Prongly (Imp)
|Pirate’s Den – northwestern room (Day)
|None
|Baatholomewe (Rampage)
|Secret Spot – north of the Pirate’s Den, close to where the forest meets the desert. (Day)
|None
|Ramsdale (Rampage)
|Grimland – northwestern side (Any time)
|None
|Hookwink (Hoodlum)
|Secret Spot – an oasis close to the lake on the northwestern side of the continent where Grimland is (Any time)
|None
|Manny (Lump Shaman)
|Secret Spot – in a rock formation close to where the two eastern continents join up (Any time)
|None
|Yum-Yum (Cannibox)
|Fifer’s Spire – next to some chests which you can reach by dropping from the middle horizontal rope on the 5F, close to the triangular flag (Any time)
|None
|Croacker (Overtoad)
|Secret Spot – west of Gaia’s Navel, accessed via the solo dungeon point in Lanson (Any time)
|None
|Bedivere (Restless Armor)
|Gaia’s Navel – B1 side path (Any time)
|Use Musk before approaching
|Alice (Magmalice)
|Orochi’s Lair – in a dead end to the south (Any time)
|None
|Youdoo (Heedoo Voodoo)
|Secret Spot – northwest of Wayfarer’s Chapel (Any time)
|None
|Lucy (Minidemon)
|Manoza – on the rooftop of the castle, drop down from the very top of the stairs and head west to the garden (Day)
|None
|Rocky (Rockbomb)
|Manoza Cave – in the middle of B2 (Any time)
|None
|Balam (Minidemon)
|Persistence – talk to the horse (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Chortley (Bag O’ Laughs)
|Reeve – talk to the boy by the horse (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Blasty (Rockbomb)
|Norvik – talk to the man west of the inn (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Hagatha (Crone Ranger)
|Dreamer’s Tower – talk to the person near the inn (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Maggie (Prestidigitator)
|Path of Promise – talk to the man next to the pit in B1 (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Shellvey (Imp)
|Pyramid – talk to the little girl on the 3F near the northwest stairs (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Merida (Mermaniac)
|Secret Spot – location is the small island west of Romaria. Talk to the woman in this area by the tree (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Silly (Silhouette)
|Teleportal Shrine – talk to the priest near the pool (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Damon (Imp)
|Secret Spot – head to the rocks in the ocean northeast of the northeastern continent. Talk to the cat on this island (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Genghis (Lump Shaman)
|Pirate Den – talk to the woman in the left-hand room to the north (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Imhopep (Mummy)
|Manoza – talk to the man in the graveyard (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Tenda (Squidzilla
|Ghost Ship – northern end of the area (Any time)
|None
|Grim (Walking Corpse)
|Ghost Ship – B1 to the northeastern part of this floor (Any time)
|None
|Bernie (Magmalice)
|Mt. Necrogond – after beating Garboyle, head to the top of the mountain (Any time)
|None
|Trevor (Troll)
|Maw of the Necrogond – L2, in the eastern room (Any time)
|None
|Death (Mimic)
|Maw of the Necrogond – L3, close to the dead end to the southern part of the area (Any time)
|None
|Oozey (Shell)
|Necrogond Shrine – northeastern side (Night)
|None
|Boris (Boreal Serpent)
|Secret Spot – northeast of Khoryv
|Ramia
|Famine (Mimic)
|Secret Spot – east of Ibis
|Ramia
|Beaker (Elysium Bird)
|Secret Spot – western part of Aliahan Island
|Ramia
|Galahad (Restless Armor)
|Secret Spot – north of Persistence
|Ramia
|Jules (Goodybag)
|Merchantburg – talk to the man north of the fountain when Merchantburg is fully built (Night)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Hoodunnit (Hoodlum)
|Secret Spot – northern part of the largest forest in the western continent. Talk to the man near the central tree (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Armstrong (Armful)
|Baramos’s Lair – near the water in the dead end to the northeast (Night)
|None
|Bobo (Ursa Major)
|Castle of the Dragon Queen – western side (Night)
|None
|Spellie (Prestidigitator)
|Castle of the Dragon Queen – eastern side (Day)
|None
|Meddie (Cureslime)
|Castle of the Dragon Queen – western side (Dusk)
|None
|Gootrude (Slime)
|Secret Spot – rocks northeast of Tantegel (Any time)
|None
|Spiner (Shell Slime)
|Galen’s House – on the western lawn. This location is at the northwestern tip of the western continent (Any time)
|None
|Shiela (She-Slime)
|Tantegel – in the western part of the gardens to the rear of the castle (Any time)
|None
|Torgon (Wyrtoise)
|Secret Spot – on the smaller of the two islands north of the western continent (Any time)
|None
|Cronus (Elysium Bird)
|Secret Spot – talk to the small child on the small island just north of the southeastern continent (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Inky (Squidzilla)
|Secret Spot – in the rock formation in the ocean just southwest of Alefgard (Any time)
|None
|Shelley (Seaslime)
|Secret Spot – rock formation in the southwestern continent’s river, just before the bridge.
|None
|Armadeus (Armful)
|Craggy Cave – B2, at the bottom of the stairs via the northwest B1 exit (Any time)
|None
|Green Giant (Green Dragon)
|Secret Spot – talk to the nun in this area, which is on the peninsula southeast of Craggy Cage (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Polly (Chimarea)
|Secret Spot – in the oasis southwest of Damdara (Any time)
|None
|Mike (Hocus-Poker)
|Damdara – talk to the woman in the southwest corner (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Lilith (Minidemon)
|Cantlin – behind a sign to the south of the western building (Any time)
|None
|Goldirox (Gold Golem)
|Secret Spot – in the southern desert of the eastern continent, south of Alefgard (Any time)
|None
|Buddy (Chimaera)
|Rimuldar – across the bridge and next to the house in the northwest corner (Any time)
|None
|Casper (Silhouette)
|Kol – talk to the man inside the well (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Sabrina (Crone Ranger)
|Quagmire Cave – talk to the man in the middle of the cave (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Triton (Mermaniac)
|Rubiss Tower – 1F, talk to the man near the locked door to the southwest of this area (Any time)
|Ra’s Mirror
|Slinky (Chimaera)
|Rubiss Tower – 4F center room, head on the upper path (above the arrows) (Any time)
|None
|Abigoo (She-Slime)
|Sanctum – northwestern corner of the main chamber (Any time)
|None
|Pearl (Goodybag)
|Talontear Tunnel – B1, northeastern corner (Any time)
|None
|Soaron (Infernal Serpent)
|Secret Spot – southeast of Zoma’s Citadel (Any time)
|None
|Quicksilver (Liquid Metal Slime)
|Zoma’s Citadel – B3 Pit Room (Any time)
|None
|Sky (Soaring Scourger)
|Zoma’s Citadel – B3, in the dead end to the southwest (Any time)
|None
|Alloy (Metal Slime)
|Secret Spot – rock formation in the Heaven mini area, accessed via a light in the Castle of the Dragon Queen.
|None
|Scales (Green Dragon)
|??? – post-game dungeon in the Heaven mini area, accessed via a light in the Castle of the Dragon Queen. The dragon is in the big open area to the north of the lava area (Any time)
|None
|Oozebeth (She-Slime)
|??? – in the far eastern cell in jail area of the post-game dungeon (Any time)
|None
|Mendy (Cureslime)
|Cloudsgate Citadel – near the fountain to the southeast (Any time)
|None
|Frantico (Franticore)
|Citadel Tower – 4F (Any time)
|None
|Goobert (Slime)
|Temple of Trials – go to the south and before the teleporter, you’ll find the monster (Any time)
|None
|Barry Moss (Baramonster)
|Temple of Trials – go to the northwest trial and head to the left teleporter. Head north to the next teleporter and continue to the west, heading up the stairs and back around to the next portal. Head to the east when the path branches through the teleporter and follow the path down, then up the stairs to the next teleporter. Head to the side room to the west to find the monster (Any time)
|None
|Goldie (Great Keeper)
|Temple of Trials – go to the northeast trial and walk past the stairs. Go through the door to the north, then head downstairs. Head to the door to the north, then west to the next stairs leading north. You’ll find the monster near the next circular stairs (Any time)
|None
|Xenwrong (Xenlon)
|Temple of Trials – on the path north approaching the end of the dungeon (Any time)
|None
