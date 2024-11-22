Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monster rescue list

While it’s easy to dismiss Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake as just a fancy-looking retelling of a 36-year-old game, this modern interpretation adds monster rescuing as one of the new mechanics not seen in previous versions. This side quest has your hero seeking out pacifist monsters on behalf of Monty the Monster Monitor.

Upon first meeting Monty after leaving your home island through a teleportation portal, he’ll tell you that he’s taken it upon himself to “look after as many of [the] cordial critters” as he can. He’ll then ask for your aid in finding them. Here are all the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake monster rescue locations, the benefits you get to the Monster Wrangler class, and the best monsters to use in the Monster Arena.

How to rescue friendly monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

Monty really doesn’t want you to hurt this poor, defenseless, slime. Image via Square Enix

There are many factors to consider when attempting to rescue monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. Firstly, finding these monsters in the first place is made far easier with the help of a Monster Wrangler—the new class in this version that you should absolutely have in your Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party. At level 10, they will learn Animal Instinct as an ability, which you can use from the Ability list when opening the menu. This free ability will have your Wrangler sniff the air to see if there are any wayward monsters nearby.

Next, you’ll only be able to find them during a specific phase of the day-night cycle. If you need to advance from dawn to noon, dusk, or night, you can use the Rest A While option in an inn or wander around the overworld until the sky changes color. If you’re unsure if you have the correct time of day, the Monster Wrangler’s Animal Instinct ability will tell you if you need to return during another part of the day-night cycle.

Some monsters are rather skittish, and thankfully, they have nothing to do with your Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Personality quiz results. They may require that you walk rather than run toward them, or you need to use an item like Musk to introduce a familiar smell to calm their nerves. Keep an eye on what the townsfolk say about them, as they can provide clues for what you need.

Finally, you may find duplicate monsters out in the towns and wilderness that need saving. Upon rescuing them, you’ll increase the Species Strength of the first monster of that type that you found, which is relevant to the Monster Arena fights. Speaking of which, make sure you return to Monty in any Monster Arena to get rewards for rescuing these beasts.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monster rescue list

Sometimes, a second chance is all a bad guy needs to reform. Image via Square Enix

There are a total of 121 friendly monsters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, some of which require you to use specific items or cast spells. We’ll record all the required info below:

Monster Name and Type Location Items required Splatrick (Slime) Outside the Shrine of Promise near Romaria (Any time) None Harry (Spiked Hare) Romaria – near the fountain (Night) None Bub (Bubble Slime) Skyfell Tower – 2nd floor near the statue to the east (Any time) None Trixie (Prestidigitator) Secret Spot tree west of Khoryv (Dusk or Night) None Gobblebert (Antgobbler) Secret Spot tree south of Khoryv (Any time) None Healie (Healslime) Khoryv – close to a tree near the inn to the southeast (Dusk) None Hornbert (Spiked Hare) Secret Spot rock west of Norvik (Noon) None Edgar (Raven Lunatic) Faerie Village – on the southwestern side (Night) None Cloud (Cumaulus) Secret Spot rocks east of Norvik in the snowy area (Any time) None Smiley (Bag O’ Laughs) Asham – northwest near the scam Weapon shop (Day) Use a Musk before approaching Arthur (Restless Armor) Secret Spot rocks to the far south from Aslam (Night) None Fixer (Healslime) Secret Spot oasis northwest of Ibis (Dusk) None Anjellica (Bubble Slime) Ibis Palace – 2nd Floor (Night) None Mumsy (Mummy) Ibis town – outside the chapel (Night) None Hoodini (Prestidigitator) Secret Spot northwest of Portoga, yellow trees past the mountain range (Any time) None Marin (Seaslime) Portoga – at the edge of the eastern pier (Any time) Night Fluffy (Cumaulus) Secret Spot southwest of Olivia’s Promontory (Any time) None Ribbert (Overtoad) Baharata – close to the southwestern exit (Any time) None Allan (Raven Lunatic) Secret Spot southeast of Baharata None Mush (Mushroom Mage) Secret Spot to the northwest of Kidnapper’s Cave (Night) None Lecter (Cannibox) Kidnapper’s Cave – in the third room you find to the west of the main entrance (Any time) None Percival (Restless Armor) Secret Spot – far to the southeast of Alltrades Abbey (Night) None King Strong (Whackanape) Secret Spot – northwest of Mur (Night) None Slimon (Slime) Alltrades Abbey – to the northeast of the building (Night) None Shella (Shell Slime) Mur – on the northeast pier (Any time) None Alutac (Catula) Tower of Transcendence – 2F up the western staircase (Any time) None Schroominger (Mushroom Mage) Secret Spot – southwest of Portoga Lighthouse (Any time) Boat Jellie (Man O’ War) Secret Spot – on the beach west of Asham (Any time) Boat Snapper (Handsome Crab) Secret Spot – an iceberg to the east of the snowy northeast tip of the western continent (Any time) Boat Schwimmer (Seaslime) Secret Spot – in a rock formation in the ocean to the northwest of Edina (Any time) Boat Joe (Whackanape) Secret Spot – north of the Wayfarer Shrine (Any time) Boat Frosty (Firn Fiend) Secret Spot – iceberg west of the ice island to the far southwest of the map (Dusk) Boat Healiza (Healslime) Secret Spot – rock formation in the ocean to the southeast of the small island to the west of Aliahan. The main island contains the town of Lanson. (Any time) Boat Sting (Man O’ War) Secret Spot – rocks to the north of Reeve in the ocean (Dusk) Boat Hel (Walking Corpse) Secret Swamp – close to the poisoned swamp that’s in the Inlet Maze in the northeast continent (Night) Boat Zippy (Wyrtle) Secret Spot – in the rock formation in the east ocean, between the two main continents (Any time) Boat Mercurio (Mermaniac) Secret Spot – in the rock formation north of the snowy region to the west of the eastern continent (Night) Boat Whodoo (Heedoo Voodoo) Secert Spot – across the river to the west of Theddon (Night) None Hades (Walking Corpse) Theddon – basement of building in the northeast of town (Any time) None Sir Laugh-a-Lot (Bag O’ Laughs) Theddon – inside the inn (Day) None Curie (Cureslime) Lanson – east of the shrine in the northeastern part of town (Dusk) None Forker (Imp) Edina – northeastern room (Night) None Rainey (Cumaulus) Edina – eastern side of the rooftop (Day) None Luna (Catula) Jipang – northeastern side (Dusk) None Amphoebe (Overtoad) Jipang – in the rice field to the southeast (Night) None Torijammer (Slime) Aliahan – prison in the castle, which you can reach by entering the barracks through the door east of the Princess and heading south to the stairs. (Any time) Ultimate Key Steeelie (Metal Slime) Romaria Outpost – open the door halfway across the corridor underground and continue south. (Any time) Ultimate Key Turgon (Wyrtle) Lozamii – head for the northwestern island (Night) Boat Pinchy (Handsome Crab) Lozamii – head for the eastern island (Dusk) Boat Prongly (Imp) Pirate’s Den – northwestern room (Day) None Baatholomewe (Rampage) Secret Spot – north of the Pirate’s Den, close to where the forest meets the desert. (Day) None Ramsdale (Rampage) Grimland – northwestern side (Any time) None Hookwink (Hoodlum) Secret Spot – an oasis close to the lake on the northwestern side of the continent where Grimland is (Any time) None Manny (Lump Shaman) Secret Spot – in a rock formation close to where the two eastern continents join up (Any time) None Yum-Yum (Cannibox) Fifer’s Spire – next to some chests which you can reach by dropping from the middle horizontal rope on the 5F, close to the triangular flag (Any time) None Croacker (Overtoad) Secret Spot – west of Gaia’s Navel, accessed via the solo dungeon point in Lanson (Any time) None Bedivere (Restless Armor) Gaia’s Navel – B1 side path (Any time) Use Musk before approaching Alice (Magmalice) Orochi’s Lair – in a dead end to the south (Any time) None Youdoo (Heedoo Voodoo) Secret Spot – northwest of Wayfarer’s Chapel (Any time) None Lucy (Minidemon) Manoza – on the rooftop of the castle, drop down from the very top of the stairs and head west to the garden (Day) None Rocky (Rockbomb) Manoza Cave – in the middle of B2 (Any time) None Balam (Minidemon) Persistence – talk to the horse (Night) Ra’s Mirror Chortley (Bag O’ Laughs) Reeve – talk to the boy by the horse (Night) Ra’s Mirror Blasty (Rockbomb) Norvik – talk to the man west of the inn (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Hagatha (Crone Ranger) Dreamer’s Tower – talk to the person near the inn (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Maggie (Prestidigitator) Path of Promise – talk to the man next to the pit in B1 (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Shellvey (Imp) Pyramid – talk to the little girl on the 3F near the northwest stairs (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Merida (Mermaniac) Secret Spot – location is the small island west of Romaria. Talk to the woman in this area by the tree (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Silly (Silhouette) Teleportal Shrine – talk to the priest near the pool (Night) Ra’s Mirror Damon (Imp) Secret Spot – head to the rocks in the ocean northeast of the northeastern continent. Talk to the cat on this island (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Genghis (Lump Shaman) Pirate Den – talk to the woman in the left-hand room to the north (Night) Ra’s Mirror Imhopep (Mummy) Manoza – talk to the man in the graveyard (Night) Ra’s Mirror Tenda (Squidzilla Ghost Ship – northern end of the area (Any time) None Grim (Walking Corpse) Ghost Ship – B1 to the northeastern part of this floor (Any time) None Bernie (Magmalice) Mt. Necrogond – after beating Garboyle, head to the top of the mountain (Any time) None Trevor (Troll) Maw of the Necrogond – L2, in the eastern room (Any time) None Death (Mimic) Maw of the Necrogond – L3, close to the dead end to the southern part of the area (Any time) None Oozey (Shell) Necrogond Shrine – northeastern side (Night) None Boris (Boreal Serpent) Secret Spot – northeast of Khoryv Ramia Famine (Mimic) Secret Spot – east of Ibis Ramia Beaker (Elysium Bird) Secret Spot – western part of Aliahan Island Ramia Galahad (Restless Armor) Secret Spot – north of Persistence Ramia Jules (Goodybag) Merchantburg – talk to the man north of the fountain when Merchantburg is fully built (Night) Ra’s Mirror Hoodunnit (Hoodlum) Secret Spot – northern part of the largest forest in the western continent. Talk to the man near the central tree (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Armstrong (Armful) Baramos’s Lair – near the water in the dead end to the northeast (Night) None Bobo (Ursa Major) Castle of the Dragon Queen – western side (Night) None Spellie (Prestidigitator) Castle of the Dragon Queen – eastern side (Day) None Meddie (Cureslime) Castle of the Dragon Queen – western side (Dusk) None Gootrude (Slime) Secret Spot – rocks northeast of Tantegel (Any time) None Spiner (Shell Slime) Galen’s House – on the western lawn. This location is at the northwestern tip of the western continent (Any time) None Shiela (She-Slime) Tantegel – in the western part of the gardens to the rear of the castle (Any time) None Torgon (Wyrtoise) Secret Spot – on the smaller of the two islands north of the western continent (Any time) None Cronus (Elysium Bird) Secret Spot – talk to the small child on the small island just north of the southeastern continent (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Inky (Squidzilla) Secret Spot – in the rock formation in the ocean just southwest of Alefgard (Any time) None Shelley (Seaslime) Secret Spot – rock formation in the southwestern continent’s river, just before the bridge. None Armadeus (Armful) Craggy Cave – B2, at the bottom of the stairs via the northwest B1 exit (Any time) None Green Giant (Green Dragon) Secret Spot – talk to the nun in this area, which is on the peninsula southeast of Craggy Cage (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Polly (Chimarea) Secret Spot – in the oasis southwest of Damdara (Any time) None Mike (Hocus-Poker) Damdara – talk to the woman in the southwest corner (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Lilith (Minidemon) Cantlin – behind a sign to the south of the western building (Any time) None Goldirox (Gold Golem) Secret Spot – in the southern desert of the eastern continent, south of Alefgard (Any time) None Buddy (Chimaera) Rimuldar – across the bridge and next to the house in the northwest corner (Any time) None Casper (Silhouette) Kol – talk to the man inside the well (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Sabrina (Crone Ranger) Quagmire Cave – talk to the man in the middle of the cave (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Triton (Mermaniac) Rubiss Tower – 1F, talk to the man near the locked door to the southwest of this area (Any time) Ra’s Mirror Slinky (Chimaera) Rubiss Tower – 4F center room, head on the upper path (above the arrows) (Any time) None Abigoo (She-Slime) Sanctum – northwestern corner of the main chamber (Any time) None Pearl (Goodybag) Talontear Tunnel – B1, northeastern corner (Any time) None Soaron (Infernal Serpent) Secret Spot – southeast of Zoma’s Citadel (Any time) None Quicksilver (Liquid Metal Slime) Zoma’s Citadel – B3 Pit Room (Any time) None Sky (Soaring Scourger) Zoma’s Citadel – B3, in the dead end to the southwest (Any time) None Alloy (Metal Slime) Secret Spot – rock formation in the Heaven mini area, accessed via a light in the Castle of the Dragon Queen. None Scales (Green Dragon) ??? – post-game dungeon in the Heaven mini area, accessed via a light in the Castle of the Dragon Queen. The dragon is in the big open area to the north of the lava area (Any time) None Oozebeth (She-Slime) ??? – in the far eastern cell in jail area of the post-game dungeon (Any time) None Mendy (Cureslime) Cloudsgate Citadel – near the fountain to the southeast (Any time) None Frantico (Franticore) Citadel Tower – 4F (Any time) None Goobert (Slime) Temple of Trials – go to the south and before the teleporter, you’ll find the monster (Any time) None Barry Moss (Baramonster) Temple of Trials – go to the northwest trial and head to the left teleporter. Head north to the next teleporter and continue to the west, heading up the stairs and back around to the next portal. Head to the east when the path branches through the teleporter and follow the path down, then up the stairs to the next teleporter. Head to the side room to the west to find the monster (Any time) None Goldie (Great Keeper) Temple of Trials – go to the northeast trial and walk past the stairs. Go through the door to the north, then head downstairs. Head to the door to the north, then west to the next stairs leading north. You’ll find the monster near the next circular stairs (Any time) None Xenwrong (Xenlon) Temple of Trials – on the path north approaching the end of the dungeon (Any time) None

