Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes: a Hero, Monster Wrangler, Sage, and Warrior standing in a forest.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Dragon Quest

Best Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp

The best early game Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake party comp, how to change classes, and all the abilities for each job.
Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 04:41 am

Finding the best Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake party composition takes some experimentation. You could take the premade characters at Patty’s Party Planning Place and be done with it. But there are nine vastly different options available in this new version of the classic RPG, and some even get new abilities that debut in the remake, so it’s worth at least seeing what they’re about.

Knowing which classes to put into your party at the beginning of your adventure in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is important, as some monsters can be quite the challenge for the unprepared. If you want to know which classes are the best for the early game, particularly if you know of and are actively seeking the new Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake friendly monster locations, then the guide below will teach you all you need to know. It also includes a breakdown of the class skills on level up and how to unlock the secret class.

Table of contents

Best Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes: A Party consisting of a Hero, Monster Wrangler, Mage, and Priest are standing in an almost empty bar.
These four classes should do you for the first chunk of Dragon Quest 3. Image via Square Enix

The best Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Party Comp is Hero, Mage, Priest, and Monster Wrangler. While there are advantages to other classes in the game, you don’t actually need to spec too far outside this archetype, thanks to the Alltrades Abbey you’ll find later in the story. There, you can change your party’s class to give them the opportunity to learn new abilities and spells. Changing a class will reduce your character back down to level one, but they’ll keep all learned spells and abilities and only decrease their stats by around half of their current levels.

The advantage of this setup is that you have a powerful DPS option in your Hero. Your best option is to answer the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Personality quiz in such a way that it offers better stat distribution for strength, such as Paragon, for example. You can also use books or equipment to alter their personality to a strength-buffing personality. The range of spells and abilities that the Hero gets in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is remarkable, with decent spells from Mage and Cleric classes and access to new abilities such as Flame Slash.

As for the rest of your party, the new Monster Wrangler class makes it slightly easier to find and tame friendly monsters. They also learn abilities based on how many you’ve rescued and a mix of offensive and healing skills that make it a jack-of-all-trades. The Priest gains access to early-game healing, and while it is slightly outclassed by the Monster Wrangler very early on, they do learn revival skills very quickly to save you a trip to the town priest. As for the Mage, their wide range of offensive spells and buffs for allies make them a worthy, if rather squishy addition to the party.

What about the other Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake classes?

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes: The Hero is trying to recruit a Gadabout in the tavern.
No, seriously, don’t do this. It’s not worth the trouble. Image via Square Enix

Of course, there are five other classes to consider. The Warrior is a decent replacement for the Monster Wrangler if you fancy a more offensive fighter with greater access to advanced weapons and armor and new skills to protect themselves as they batter in the enemy one by one. The Martial Artist is another option that’s simple to maintain as they use their fists to fight, learn damage skills, and have a high critical hit rating but is a bit less good defensively.

If you can handle not having a Mage on the team, a Thief is a good status-based melee alternative, able to riddle the enemy with poison, sleep, and all sorts of nasty effects. They’re also not quite as defensively bad as the Mage. They can also tell you where items are and reduce the encounter rate.

While the Merchant used to be even worse than the Gadabout, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake gives them new rock-throwing and much-needed multi-targeting abilities. These do fixed damage and ignore defense. They can also get extra cash in battle, appraise items, and call inns and shops while you’re out in the wilderness.

The Gadabout is the worst class in the game, and it’s fully intentional. The more levels they gain, the more they gain new abilities that actively nerf their fighting abilities. At the start of the game, do not take a Gadabout. You should only use this class when you reach Alltrades Abbey, and only for a little bit.

How to unlock the Sage class in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes: The party approaches the abbot in the abbey, who is standing next to a fountain. Other people are milling around nearby.
The all-knowing Abbot will guide your party to transcend to a new class. Image via Square Enix

There are two ways your party members can ascend to greatness and become a Sage. The first is having the Words of Wisdom, which you can get in the Tower of Transcendence north of Alltrades Abbey. The second is to level up a party member as the otherwise useless Gadabout class until they reach level 20. Since the tower dungeon is nearby and only requires you to find an item, you don’t really need to bother with the Gadabout unless you want more than one Sage in your party.

To find the Words of Wisdom, go to the Tower of Transcendence and up the northwest tower. Follow it to the teleporter and up the middle staircase to the right. Ascend the stairs to the south and find a rope you can walk across. Go along the rope until you see a triangular flag and drop off the edge. Make sure to pick up the seed in the pot on the collapsed roof you drop onto before going down the hole next to you. In the next area, head downstairs, then examine the chest to your right to find the Words of Wisdom.

Whichever step you take, head to the Alltrades Abbey and speak to the Abbot to change the party member’s class to Sage. Any party member that becomes a Sage will fast become the very best spellcaster in the game, able to cast both Mage and Cleric spells. Their stat distribution is also very similar to the Priest, meaning you have a far sturdier range of magic damage potential available to you.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Class level-ups

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Party Comp Classes: A Priest has learned two new skills upon reaching level 16
Sometimes, you get to learn two new abilities at once, but that’s very rare. Image via Square Enix

The following list of abilities and spells is different from every other version of Dragon Quest 3, so it’s still under construction. We’ll keep this list updated as and when we find more abilities and spells for every class.

Hero

Spell/AbilityLevelMP costDescription
Heal43Lightly heal one ally for at least 30 HP
Frizz42Light fire damage against one enemy
Poof72Instantly remove a group of enemies from combat. You don’t gain EXP or gold for beating them
Evac70Instantly escape the dungeon
Flame Slash95Slashes an enemy with a scorching sword
Sizz114Light fire damage against a group of enemies
Kaclang126Turns allies into metal for three turns. They can’t act or take damage
Snooze133Puts a group of enemies to sleep
Zin145Small chance of reviving one ally at 1 HP
Zoom140Instantly teleport to a visited town or location
Dodgy Dance144Increases the user’s ability to evade attacks
Fizzle155Prevents a group of enemies from using magic
Zap176Deals moderate lightning damage to a single enemy
Lightning Slash187Slashes an enemy with a crackling sword infused with lightning
Midheal195Moderately heal an ally for at least 75 HP
Sizzle206Moderate fire damage against a group of enemies
Holy Protection214Generates a holy aura that causes weaker monsters to avoid your party
Defending Champion23

Mage

Spell/AbilityLevelMP costDescription
Frizz22Light fire damage against one enemy
Crack43Light ice damage against one enemy
Buff43Increase the defense of one ally
Sizz74Light fire damage against a group of enemies
Kabuff95Increases the defense for all allies
Evac90Instantly escape the dungeon
Deceleratle113Decreases the speed for a group of enemies
Drain Magic120Steal MP from a single enemy
Zoom120Instantly teleport to a visited town or location
Bang136Deal light damage to all enemies with a small explosion
Sizzle146Moderate fire damage against a group of enemies
Defizzle154Cures an ally from the effects of Fizzle, allowing them to use magic again
Peep153Detects potential dangers inside a nearby chest
Frizzle166Deal moderate fire damage to one enemy
Crackle196Moderate ice damage against a group of enemies
Safe Passage192Allows the party to float above hazardous surfaces

Priest

Spell/AbilityLevelMP costDescription
Heal23Lightly heal one ally for at least 30 HP
Dazzle34Cast an illusion to reduce the accuracy for a group of enemies
Fizzle35Prevent a group of enemies from using magic
Woosh44Deal small wind damage against a group of enemies
Sap63Reduce the defense of one enemy
Squelch73Cures one ally of poison
Snooze83Puts a group of enemies to sleep
Acceleratle93Increases the speed for all allies
Zin105Small chance of reviving one ally at 1 HP
Cock-a-Doodle-Doo103Cures all party members of sleep
Fizzle125Prevents a group of enemies from using magic
Midheal135Moderately heal an ally for at least 75 HP
Tingle146Cures one ally of paralysis
Magic Barrier166Build a barrier around all party members to protect them from enemy spells
Kasap165Reduce the defense of a group of enemies
Swoosh186Moderate wind damage against a group of enemies
Blasto207Send a single enemy flying off into the distance

Monster Wrangler

Spell/AbilityLevel/ConditionMP costDescription
Call of the WildRescue 5 monsters3Summons a wolf warrior that unleashes four strikes on all enemies
Monster Pile-OnRescue 10 monsters8Sics the monsters you’ve rescued on all enemies
Tongue Lashing22Licks an enemy, sometimes leaving them too stunned to move
Soothing Song65Heals all allies for at least 20 health points
Animal Instinct100Searches for any friendly monsters lurking nearby
Emergency Groom115Moderately heals one ally
Attack Attacker136Deals damage to one enemy and reduces their attack
War Cry184A mighty bellow that gives all enemies a fright
Tongue Bashing207Gives an enemy a large lick, leaving them trembling in fear

Warrior

Spell/AbilityLevel/ConditionMP costDescription
Cop Out12Deflects enemy attacks onto an enemy or ally
Whipping Boy31Enables the user to absorb attacks in another’s stead
Mercurial Thrust93Strikes an enemy before anyone else can act

Sage

Spell/AbilityLevel/ConditionMP costDescription
Heal13Lightly heal one ally for at least 30 HP
Frizz22Light fire damage against one enemy
Poof22Instantly remove a group of enemies from combat. You don’t gain EXP or gold for beating them
Crack43Light ice damage against one enemy
Buff43Increase the defense of one ally
Dazzle34Cast an illusion to reduce the accuracy for a group of enemies
Woosh54Deal small wind damage against a group of enemies
Sap63Reduce the defense of one enemy
Squelch73Cures one ally of poison
Sizz74Light fire damage against a group of enemies
Snooze83Puts a group of enemies to sleep
Acceleratle93Increases the speed for all allies
Kabuff95Increases the defense for all allies
Evac90Instantly escape the dungeon
Zin105Small chance of reviving one ally at 1 HP
Cock-a-Doodle-Doo103Cures all party members of sleep
Deceleratle113Decreases the speed for a group of enemies
Fizzle125Prevents a group of enemies from using magic
Drain Magic120Steal MP from a single enemy
Zoom120Instantly teleport to a visited town or location
Midheal135Moderately heal an ally for at least 75 HP
Bang136Deal light damage to all enemies with a small explosion
Sizzle146Moderate fire damage against a group of enemies
Tingle146Cures one ally of paralysis
Defizzle154Cures an ally from the effects of Fizzle, allowing them to use magic again
Peep153Detects potential dangers inside a nearby chest
Frizzle166Deal moderate fire damage to one enemy
Kasap165Build a barrier around all party members to protect them from enemy spells
Magic Barrier165Reduce the defense of a group of enemies
Swoosh186Moderate wind damage against a group of enemies
Crackle196Moderate ice damage against a group of enemies
Safe Passage192Allows the party to float above hazardous surfaces
Blasto207Send a single enemy flying off into the distance
