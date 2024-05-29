The 5 best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition, listed

You’ll come across a range of Dragon Age: Inquisition accessories that can be equipped to enhance skills. There are three kinds of accessories—rings, belts, and amulets—that come in three rarity levels, common, rare, and unique.

Some of these are more useful than others, so we’ll look at five of the best accessories you can collect in Dragon Age: Inquisition and how to get them.

Five of the best accessories in Dragon Age: Inquisition

Accessories for every occasion. Image via Bioware.

5) Master Guard Belt

This accessory does have its limitations—it’s only for Warriors and you need the Jaws of Hakkon DLC too. However, it’s one of the absolute best you can have if you’re playing Warrior, so it earns a spot on this list.

The Master Guard Belt can make your Warrior character an unstoppable force by improving their maximum guarding ability by 40. Warriors are already pretty tanky, but this buff makes them almost immovable. All tiers of the Guard Belt accessories are useful, but the Master Guard Belt is the best you’ll get. If you’re going all in with a Warrior build, it’s worth getting the Jaws of Hakkon DLC to get this accessory.

4) Malika’s Guard

This is another restrictive accessory, as only Rogues can equip it, but it’s certainly worth it for archers such as Sera the elf Varric the dwarven companion.

The amulet might not seem the best looking at the stats due to a hefty 50 percent debuff to flanking damage. However, if you consider an archer’s position, you’ll find they don’t benefit much from flanking, so it doesn’t make a significant difference.

Malika’s Guard offers plus 20 to Attack and 30 to Front Defense along with an extra ten for Dexterity, making it perfect for a sniping rogue. It’s easy to find, too; it’s in a locked-up house when you seal the Fade Rift within the Flooded Caves in Crestwood. Make sure you have the Deft Hands, Fine Tools Inquisition perk for unlocks.

3) Ring of Doubt

This Mage-only accessory is a gamechanger. The ring offers a plus 20 to flanking damage and allows the wearer to enter stealth mode when they aren’t attacking. If you get in a hit while you’re in stealth mode, you’ll hit critically.

It’s particularly perfect for those trying to get sneaky with their mage build. You can loot the Ring of Doubt from an elf’s body in the Exalted Plains when you play the Something to Prove side quest. You can also purchase it from the merchant at the Winter Palace for 6866 coins if you have the Trespasser DLC.

2) Superb Cooldown Amulet

Your abilities or spells in Dragon Age: Inquisition have a cooldown period, so you’ll need to wait before you can use them again. The Superb Cooldown Amulet can be a life-saving accessory in this situation, making it one of the very best.

The amulet offers a 15 percent modifier to your cooldowns, which can make a pretty huge difference, especially when your mana and stamina are maxed out.

There are also no class restrictions for the Superb Cooldown Amulet, but there are only a few places you can find it. You can either find the amulet on the body of a defeated arcane horror in the Château d’Onterre. You can find this when you take on the Château d’Onterre side quest in the Emerald Graves. The amulet can also be found in random lootable chests in the Deep Roads if you have The Descent DLC.

1) Superb Belt of Health

This powerful belt gives you 200 more Maximum Health, and seeing as one of the golden rules of any roleplaying game is to keep yourself alive for as long as possible, it’s crucial to start building up your health as soon as you can in Inquisition.

You’ll be rewarded the Superb Belt of Health when you have completed the Map of Watcher’s pass side quest in the Emerald Graves, so make sure you do that Dragon Age: Inquisition mission as soon as you can to obtain the accessory and give yourself or one of your party members a significant health boost.

