All Dragon Age: The Veilguard platforms

Dragon Age: The Veilguard marks the long-awaited return of BioWare’s beloved fantasy RPG series and the first major release for the franchise in over a decade is set to release on several different platforms.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which was previously named Dreadwolf for years during development, was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2024, and given the release window of fall 2024. The latest entry in the series sees many familiar names returning alongside new faces.

If you’re keen on returning to the world of Dragon Age, or if you want to jump in for the first time, here’s a look at all the platforms that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will release on this upcoming fall.

What platforms will Dragon Age: The Veilguard be available on?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players can currently wishlist the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation store, or the Xbox store.

It does not appear as though Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on Game Pass as a day one release. Game Pass subscribers are gifted an EA Play subscription that grants access to several EA titles, but not the most recent release. While not confirmed yet, there’s a strong chance Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available to EA Play Pro subscribers, as the upgraded version of EA’s subscription service provides full access to new releases.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not be available on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch.

