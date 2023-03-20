Zero to hero: Muerta might be stronger in her main role again thanks to Dota 2 update

Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, never found her footing upon release. Even after players started figuring out how to play her, the first impression was she seemed underwhelming.

It wasn’t long before statistics backed that up, particularly in the mid lane and carry roles, which were supposed to be her natural fit. Her win rate in those roles was around 42 percent compared to 52 percent as a support, suggesting she was more viable as a support. To change that, Valve released an update on March 17 that focused on increasing her damage output across the board at the expense of reducing her crowd control.

It made her attacks faster, increased the duration of her ultimate by half a second, and increased the attack bonus she receives during her ultimate (from 50/75/100 to 50/100/150), with the only nerf being a reduction in the fear duration of Dead Shot Ricochet.

The rushed-out Dota 2 update also overhauled her talents. Muerta’s Level 15 Talent now increases damage by +35 instead of +25, while the Level 20 Talent was changed to add a +20 percent Gunslinger Chance and the Level 25 Talent is the one that now adds two additional revenants to The Calling.

What this means is her damage starts piling up earlier than before and scales better into the late game, which is what players felt was lacking beforehand and made her a better support—an idea that no longer holds weight after these changes.

So far, the win rate in those roles in high-level matches hasn’t moved much, but we’ll have a better idea in a week or so once it’s less diluted from previous results.