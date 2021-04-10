Zayac and young G registered with HellRaisers for DPC season 2

The registry page lists both of them under the team, but no official statement has been made.

Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov has been playing with HellRaisers on trial for just under a month, and it looks like both he and Nikita “young G” Bochko will be sticking around for the next season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

HellRaisers, which is set to compete in the lower division of the CIS regional league in season two of the DPC, updated its team registry this week to include both players over the last two days.

Zayac is still listed as a trial player for the team, but he is a free agent and has no other commitments outside of HellRaisers. Prior to this trial period, he played for Virtus Pro and then joined his former captain Solo on the NoTechies stack, which played in the upper bracket during season one.

Screengrab via Valve

Young G is still registered as a stand-in, being part of Natus Vincere’s inactive roster since last September and having played for multiple teams during that time. HellRaisers will likely need to pay out a transfer fee to fully sign him, but even if he is still a stand-in, Na’Vi should allow him to continue playing with the roster.

No official update has been posted by the organization, but the players have been playing together for nearly a month. And with the roster lock for this season set for April 11, they likely wouldn’t have had much additional time to find better fits.