And only one other player comes close.

For a long time, Nigma Galaxy carry Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi was considered to be the best Dota 2 player in the competitive scene. The Jordanian and Polish star played a pivotal role in helping their roster win The International 7 when they were signed with Team Liquid.

Nigma Galaxy have struggled to compete at the highest level in recent years, causing some people to believe that Miracle’s best years are behind him.

But, inactive Team Secret support star turned streamer Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat believes Miracle is still the best Dota 2 player he’s ever seen compete in the Valve title.

Image via Valve

“I mean, in all honesty, I don’t think I don’t think Dota 2 has ever had a player like Miracle,” said YapzOr during a Twitch stream with Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski on Oct. 17. “He is just so fucking good. I don’t know how else to say it.”

In YapzOr’s view, the only other player who comes close to Miracle is his Team Secret teammate, Michał “Nisha” Jankowski.

They’ve got two things in common—nationality, and skill.

“The only player that is comparable in my head is Nisha,” he said. “They both have that Polish blood, you know. They’re definitely like, two of the highest mechanically blessed players ever in the game.”

YapzOr is widely considered to be one of the most mechanically gifted Dota 2 support players in the scene. So, that’s high praise coming from him, even if he plays a completely different role.

He played on the same team as Miracle in 2015, although their stack was relatively unknown at the time, and he’s faced him in countless major tournaments—so he’s familiar with his skills.

Considering Nigma will likely reshuffle after failing to qualify for TI11, Miracle could be one of the hottest free agents on the market, and he’s still only 25 years old.