Xiao8 replaces Faith_bian on EHOME roster following another injury

EHOME is dealing with yet another set back as Zhang “xiao8” Ning will stand in after Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida was forced to take more time off due to suffering inflammation in one of his hands

EHOME on Twitter Faith_bian will be absent from the following matches because of tenosynovitis that needs to heal. Our coach xiao8 will play instead of him until Faith_bian back in the team. Hope bian can recover soon.

This is the second significant injury that Faith_bian has suffered in the last year, and it comes right off the heels of EHOME failing to qualify for the DreamLeague Season 13 Major.

Faith_bian is one of EHOME’s best players and, along with captain Zhang “y`” Yiping, one of the building blocks that the organization has formed its Dota 2 team around for years. The Chinese region has had several top teams like PSG.LGD and Keen Gaming look vulnerable so far this season, making it look like EHOME had a real chance to become a contender.

Tenosynovitis is a form of inflammation in the tendons in a person’s hand, which usually leads to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. That obviously is a huge problem for a game like Dota where you need both hands to be doing multiple actions at a fast pace and the slightest hiccup could cost you an interaction.

Because of this, EHOME’s coach and legendary Dota player xiao8 is going to stand-in for Faith_bian on the main roster for the foreseeable future.

This is not the first time xiao8 has come out of retirement to play for his team when a player has gone down. Most recently, he did so when Faith_bien suffered an upper arm fracture during the team photoshoots at the MDL Macau Major in February.

The team was already in the process of implementing both Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang and Liu “Sylar” Jiajun to the roster following the changes made post-MDL Chengdu Major, where the team placed ninth.

Faith_bian has a two month period to heal from his tendon inflammation before the next set of Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles Major after failing to qualify for next Major or Minor event.

Meanwhile, xiao8 will continue coaching the team while also playing in the World Electronic Sports Games China qualifiers and China Dota 2 Professional League Season 1.