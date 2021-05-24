Wind and Rain, Pecado Squad Gaming disqualified from Dota Pro Circuit for match-fixing

Both teams are also banned form the The International regional qualifiers and future Valve events.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s second season of regional leagues, both Wind and Rain and Pecado Squad Gaming have been disqualified from the North American portion of the event.

This decision was made following an extensive investigation into match-fixing allegations brought up during the lower division competition, which ran from April 12 to May 22.

NA DPC Season 2 – Lower Division Disqualifications pic.twitter.com/RPI2qRXQfZ — NA DPC League (@NADPCLeague) May 24, 2021

Additionally, both teams and their rosters have been banned from competing in The International regional qualifiers and all future Valve events. Beyond the Summit has banned the players featured on both teams from competing in its future events, too.

The players on these teams will not be permitted to compete in future Beyond The Summit events. https://t.co/FE6OZXp4S9 — BTS Dota (@BTSdota) May 24, 2021

Several match-fixing issues surrounding Wind and Rain specifically were brought up within the Dota community over the last week, with examples of odd shifts on betting sites.

Prior to this decision, Wind and Rain were already going to be relegated from the DPC after going 1-6 during regional play. Pecado would have finished in fourth place, taking home $11,000 and a shot at competing in the TI regional qualifier.

Wind and Rain were previously subject to some serious criticism at the start of the DPC’s second season when the captain of the previous-A-Team squad that was relegated from the upper division, Chad “Szabo666” Szabo, reportedly kicked all but one player from the squad. The team was then signed by Wind and Rain, bringing in three of its own players just hours before the DPC roster lock for season two.

It’s unclear if only the main roster for each team will be banned or if someone like Ilyas “Steel-_-Borco” Kaukenov, who left the team prior to the end of the season, will be omitted from this punishment.