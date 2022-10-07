Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?

Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it.

One of the most revered examples is the critically-acclaimed True Sight documentary. It has coincided with every instance of the event since 2017 and is a source of joy to the community.

But, according to a conversation between OG CEO JMR Luna and back-to-back TI winners Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, there might not be one for The International 11.

Image via OG

Dota 2 insiders speculate True Sight has been axed

“I have something that I want to put in the universe and I don’t know if we should talk about it right now, but I heard there’s no True Sight this year,” said JMR Luna with a hint of resistance.

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs said it “broke his heart” if it ends up being true, and joked that he’d be willing to fund it out of his own pocket to make sure it happens. N0tail echoed the sentiment, claiming it made him feel very sad and confused.

“For me, you’re changing a ritual, which can be good or can be bad, but I don’t see a reason why you want to change this now. I’m confused.” said the Dota 2 veteran.

Image by Valve

“With every True Sight, you have an influx of players,” he added.

“This is as close as they get to advertisement. It’s how they advertise, right? It’s prize pools, it’s True Sights, and maybe something else, but that’s about it.”

N0tail couldn’t help but scratch his head wondering why Valve would want to take that away given how successful it’s been for them, and he tried to brainstorm some reasons why.

“Maybe they don’t care anymore,” he mused. “Maybe they don’t have the energy or the passion to go through with these things. Or maybe there’s a very legit reason that actually has something to do with growing Dota 2.”

Is the rumor about True Sight true?

At this stage, the information about there being no True Sight for The International 11 is nothing more than a rumor. Valve has neither confirmed nor denied it, so it remains a mystery until more information comes to light.

But if it ends up being true, it will certainly not sit well with the Dota 2 fanbase.