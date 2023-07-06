Who is JimPark in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s professional scene is filled with players from all parts of the world. Each region has powerhouse players, but new blood is always coming to the scene to catch their big break, like David “Parker” Nicho Flores, born on July 6, 2002.

Originating from Peru, Parker also goes by JimPark in official matches, which can also be seen on his official Dotabuff Esports page. The carry player reached 11,000 MMR in June 2023, the same month he joined beastcoast to replace Héctor “K1” Rodríguez. Despite joining the roster late in the season, JimPark showed great signs of promise as he didn’t need any time to get used to playing with his teammates.

While JimPark is quite a versatile player in pro matches, he’s had clear favorites in ranked. Shadow Fiend, Morphling, Templar Assassin, Monkey King, and Huskar have been heavily favored by Parker, all averaging above 55 percent win rate (except Shadow Fiend).

Before joining beastcoast in June 2023, JimPark got to show his talent in various SA stacks. Infamous, Infinity, SG Esports, and Ravens make up most of JimPark’s CV, and he’s only been active in the competitive Dota 2 scene since 2019.

In addition to focusing on competitive play, JimPark also streams on Twitch and is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Fans who want to keep a close eye on JimPark can follow the player’s Dotabuff page for public matches. You can then download the player’s match replays and watch them from his point of view to learn from his gameplay.

