What is Dota 2’s player count?

Dota 2, a MOBA game launched in 2013 by Valve, is one of Steam’s most-played games, with a steady player count. Being a free-to-play game, Dota 2 is relatively accessible. And combined with the fact it offers a fiercely competitive scene, rewarding gameplay, and exciting heroes, it makes Dota 2 a very popular title.

So, how many people play Dota 2?

Dota 2 is one of the most-played games on Steam and is generally at the top of the Top 100 Most Played games list. For the most part, the player count is consistent throughout the year unless there are significant changes or the Dota 2 pro tournament is live.

TI11, which was the latest iteration of The International, Dota 2’s most prestigious pro tournament, ran from Oct. 15, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2022. Even though there was a steady increase in players leading up to the tournament, Dota 2 saw its most average players in Nov. 2022, with 523,684 average players, according to Steam’s gaming statistics charts.

Since then, Dota 2 generally has just over 400-thousand players each day. But since the latest patch, 7.33, was released on April 20, Dota 2 has seen an exponential increase in players daily, with the MOBA averaging 600 thousand to 700 thousand players.

But the most number of players in a 24-hour period is 796,713, with an all-time peak of just under 1.3 million.

Although a few factors may change how many people play Dota 2 these days, it has still commanded a relatively steady and loyal player base over the years.