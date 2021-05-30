WePlay Esports detail health and security protocols for staff and players ahead of second DPC Major

Ahead of the second Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, tournament organizer WePlay Esports has shared some behind-the-scenes details about how it is handling health and security for the WePlay AniMajor.

These protocols apply to all WePlay staff, players, and talent participating or helping with the event in Kyiv to help keep everyone safe.

Every single member of the WePlay staff who is in contact with players or talents has passed a PCR test, received a negative result, wears a mask at all times, and respects social distancing guidelines. — WeebPlay Esports | 3 Days to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) May 30, 2021

WePlay staffers are required to have passed a PCR test, return a negative COVID-19 result, and wear masks at all times while being in contact with players or talents. This is all while social distancing guidelines are being enforced too.

The players and tournament staff are receiving all of the necessary equipment, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and more, from WePlay and the partnered Ramada Encore hotel. A device used to measure body temperatures is located at every entrance to the hotel and the WePlay Esports Arena venue.

Involved staff and players have their body temperature every day, with a required PCR test twice per week. There is also a 24-hour first-aid station with medical personnel on-site at the hotel.

Some more photos of our practice areas 👀#WePlayAniMajor pic.twitter.com/lLf3jy9zOI — WeebPlay Esports | 3 Days to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) May 30, 2021

All players and staff are staying in different “zones” of the hotel, which can only be accessed by providing a special badge to the security personnel at the entrance. For players, their living space includes a fully sanitized personal practice room.

Separate restaurants have been set up for players and employees where they can eat their meals while still isolating, with special delivery protocols being implemented for outside requests.

We've developed special delivery protocols. All purchases are exclusively delivered to the hotel, so that people don’t expose themselves and others to danger. — WeebPlay Esports | 3 Days to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) May 30, 2021

The WePlay AniMajor will run from June 2 to 13, with a majority of the players already on-site in Kyiv preparing for the competition.