WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon results and standings

The main event is underway at WePlay! Dota 2 Tug of War: Mad Moon, with six teams fighting for $300,000 and the title of Mad Moon Champion.

From Team Secret to B8, the variety in roster structure is going to provide some very interesting matchups in the opening rounds as the competition heats up. But if you can’t keep up with every game because of time zones or a busy schedule, here are the results and standings for the main event.

Place Team Prize 1st TBD $130,000 2nd TBD $60,000 3rd TBD $30,000 4th TBD $20,000 5th TBD $12,000 5th TBD $12,000 7th Ninjas in Pyjamas $8,000 7th Infamous $8,000

After both Infamous and NiP were eliminated on the first day, the final six moved onto the playoffs, with Secret and Virtus Pro taking the top seeds from each group.

Starting Feb. 21, at least one team will be eliminated until only the last three teams remain on the final day, which consists of the losers finals at 7am CT and grand finals at 11am CT. VP and Secret are on pace to meet in the Winner’s Finals, so the really messy battle will take place in the lower bracket in the elimination rounds.

Matches will begin at 6am CT on both Feb. 21 and 22, with the start time getting pushed back to 7am CT on Feb. 23 for the last day. You can watch every series on the WePlay! Twitch channel, with broadcasts in English and Russian.