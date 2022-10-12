‘GabeN, save me!’: Wagamama goes ballistic after waiting hours for Dota 2 game

And when it finally found one, it almost wasn't worth it.

Former Dota 2 pro turned streamer Niklas “Wagamama” Högström lost his mind after spending almost four hours trying to find a game—exacerbated by the fact he saw his friends find them before he did.

“Ah, they got a game. Of course, they got a fucking game!” he yelled in frustration after realizing caster Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas’ stack found yet another game while he was still at the 94-minute mark.

He huffed and puffed as he explained to viewers he’d seen them play and finish two games already before having a third one pop, all while he’s been patiently waiting.

“GabeN! Save me!” he pleaded as a last resort.

Eventually, the almighty forefather graced him with a game shortly, but it was much later at the three-hour and fifty-minute mark. There was also a caveat—it was littered with smurf accounts. Wagamama won the game, but he was so angered and frustrated by the queue that he felt the need to vent about it on social media.

“Today, I queued for 3 hours and 50 minutes to find ONE game,” he said.

“The game had 7/8 possible smurfs (I was in two-man stack). Dota 2 fucking disappoints me. The time between the last brood game and the TA game was spent 100 percent queueing for an all pick match on three regions.”

Wagamama said it’d been a while since he had a “disaster queue” that bad, but insisted 40+ minute queues aren’t that rare.

He believes something needs to change. “I don’t think anyone should have to wait for 30+ minutes for a game of all pick in Dota 2,” he explained to his viewers.