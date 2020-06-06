Voting is live for The International 2020 Battle Pass Collector’s Cache

Valve has officially opened the voting for The International 2020 Battle Pass Collector’s Cache in the Dota 2 Workshop.

Just like every year, this means players who own the Battle Pass can vote on their favorite designs and help make the final selection.

From now until June 12, players can vote on the 148 sets that made it into the final voting pool. Each set can be previewed in the workshop or tested in the Dota 2 client for those looking to make the most out of their contribution.

There is also a YouTube video that does all the work for you and displays each of the voting options in a static rotation.

Collector’s Caches are special Treasures that contain exclusive, non-tradeable cosmetic items that can only be purchased during The International, though it usually goes up a little earlier than the actual competition. Over the last two years there have been two iterations of the Cache in each Battle Pass, and it has already been confirmed that there will be two for the 2020 pass too.

Battle Pass owners will simply scroll through all of the designs and give either a thumbs up or down to each set, which shows if you want it to make the final cut into the Collector’s Cache at the end of the voting period. Sets with the highest scores will be included as the main items in the Cache when it does release.

You have until June 12 to try and get some cool designs added to the game, so go make your vote count.