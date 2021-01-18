Virtus Pro officially signs Team Generation under VP.Prodigy banner

Virtus Pro is still making moves despite already competing in the upper bracket of the CIS 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league, this time by revitalizing its secondary roster.

The organization’s Dota 2 general manager Sergey “F1y1eaf” Glamazda partially confirmed that Team Generation—Evgeniy “Noticed” Ignatenko, Denis “Larl” Sigitov, Ilyas “celebrity” Gainullin, Maksim “forcemajor” Meretskii, Vladislav “dSa” Shuvaev, and coach Daniil “Schelk” Shelkunov—would be signed on Jan. 12, but now, VP has offiicallly confirmed the acquisition.

Да, Team Generation это VP.P — Sergey Glamazda (@SergeyGlamazda) January 12, 2021

Generation was one of two teams that made it into the lower division CIS league through the second open qualifier. Now they will play under the VP.P banner as they compete against the likes of B8, HellRaisers, and Gambit Esports.

VP’s current main lineup is made up of the former VP.Prodigy squad that was promoted back in November. Since then, Vitalie “Save-” Melnic and his team have remained atop the CIS rankings, even managing to win EPIC League Divison 1 over OG at the end of 2020.

“We didn’t rush to announce our new squad as we wanted to let the guys grow and play in a competitive environment without unnecessary pressure,” Glamazda said. “By qualifying to the Lower DIvision of ESL One CIS Online S1 they proved to be ready for the public attention and worthy of representing the VP.Prodigy brand, which is already associated with strong results in Dota 2.”

VP has actually been supporting Generation in different ways since Summer 2020, giving the team a grant and providing them with a coach and bootcamp. The organization didn’t want to sign them right away after promoting the former VP.P team, but now, both sides are ready to move forward together.