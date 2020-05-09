Virtus Pro get their revenge, eliminate HellRaisers from WePlay! Pushka League playoffs

VP took down the only team to beat them in the group stage.

With the first round of the upper bracket settled and the lower bracket underway, HellRaisers are the first team to be eliminated from the Dota 2 WePlay! Pushka League playoffs.

This comes directly after Nix and his team upset the top CIS teams and claimed the top seed for the region during the group stage before losing two series, including a 2-0 loss in their rematch against Virtus Pro.

HellRaisers had a real chance to take game one and were in the lead for more than 30 minutes, but they were never able to close things out. No[o]ne dealt more than 50,000 damage on his Bristleback and only died four times during the 50-minute contest.

This series really proved that VP lives and dies by how well No[o]ne plays in combination with at least one other core player. If No[o]ne and either Resolut1on or iLTW are playing well and VP wins one lane, it is almost impossible to beat them.

HellRaisers didn’t have an answer for No[o]ne, even though they were dedicating resources to stop him, which let iLTW open things up in his own lane. The duo continue to be a problem for every team they face, even if VP has struggled during Pushka League compared to their last tournament appearance.

Here are the combined stats for No[o]ne and iLTW for the two games against HellRaisers compared to their total from the three-game series that they lost during the group stage in the first meeting.

Player (vs. HellRaisers) K/D/A Net Worth Player Damage No[o]ne (Playoffs) 26/7/23 50.3k 88.5k No[o]ne (Groups) 9/11/27 49.5k 74.8k iLTW (Playoffs) 13/4/34 41.1k 73.9k iLTW (Groups) 15/13/18 52.9k 77.5k

Both players performed at a much higher level across the two playoff games than the three-game series in the group stage, outperforming nearly all of their previous benchmarks when facing HellRaisers.

VP will now move on to face Ninjas in Pyjamas in the next round while HellRaisers are eliminated in a tie for seventh place, going home with $10,000 and an invitation to come back for WePlay! Pushka League season two.