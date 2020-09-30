Vikin.gg win first tier-2 tournament at BTS Pro Series Season 3

Beyond The Summit has a new Pro Series champion. Vikin.gg survived some early scares and dominated the last two rounds of the event to win the organization’s first tier-two Dota 2 tournament today with a 3-0 victory over mudgolems.

Since forming last September, Vikin.gg has only gone through one big roster change. Four of the five current players joined the team in November before slowly climbing up the European competitive ladder.

Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp and his team have sprung up from the tier-two scene and made a name for themselves among some of the best EU stacks. They’re one of the few teams to actually take a series off of Team Secret since everything moved online.

During Pro Series season three, Vikin.gg finished just behind the mudgolems and Adrian “Fata” Trinks in the group stage standings before immediately getting upset by Ninjas in Pyjamas in the first round of the playoffs.

They quickly turned things around, however, eventually getting their revenge on NiP in the lower bracket finals before moving on and sweeping mudgolems in a dominant showing. Fata and his team had a real shot at evening the series in game two, but Vikin.gg put together an incredible push late behind Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan’s Tiny and Tobias “Tobi” Buchner’s Underlord.

#BTSProSeries Champions !!! very proud of my teammates.

Turned around our small slump and managed to come back strong. Hope our play was enjoyable and you enjoyed watching! — Melchior Hillenkamp (@Seleri4096) September 30, 2020

The team will look to keep this momentum going when it challenges bigger names like Secret, Team Liquid, and OG at ESL One Germany 2020 on Oct. 5.