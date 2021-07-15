Vikin.gg drops Dota 2 roster

One of the mainstay rosters in Dota is now without an organization.

Now that the regular season for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit has ended, organizations are slowly starting to make roster changes. But Vikin.gg ripped the band aid off today and dropped its entire Dota 2 lineup at once.

Vikin.gg, which entered Dota in 2019, had been competing with the same core of players for more than two years. Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann was the only new addition to the roster since the start of 2020, replacing Tobias “Tobi” Buchner during the DPC season.

We made the hard decision to part ways with our current roster: @boomdota, @Shad_Dota, @KheZu, @AramisDota2, @Seleri4096 and @ImmortalFaithd.



We're proud of everything we've achieved together and we wish them nothing but the best.



Thank you for your support so far❤️#VikingWay pic.twitter.com/tBJeK1Ag0t — Vikin.gg (@GGVikin) July 15, 2021

The organization did not specify why this decision was made, but the entire Vikin.gg Dota roster, including coach Daniel “ImmortalFaith” Moza, are now free agents.

I played 600+ tournament games under Vikingg, we managed to win 14 tournaments together including Summit online and BTS pro series. placed 3rd twice in some tier1 tournaments, didn't get further than that unfortunately but I am very proud of what we achieved.



2/3 — Melchior Hillenkamp (@Seleri4096) July 15, 2021

While competing under the Vikin.gg banner, the core four of Indji “Shad” Lub, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan, Adam “Aramis” Moroz, and captain Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp won 13 different tournaments, including Dota Summit 13 Online and BTS Pro Series Season Three. The team also finished in the top six at multiple tier-one tournaments such as EPIC League and ESL One Germany.

“I want to thank everyone that supported and followed us on our journey,” Seleri said. “It might be over for now, but I am certain you will be able to see more from us in the future.”

It is unclear if Vikin.gg will continue to operate within Dota moving forward, but the organization did not specifically say it was leaving the scene with this decision.