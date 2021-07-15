Vikin.gg drops Dota 2 roster

Now that the regular season for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit has ended, organizations are slowly starting to make roster changes. But Vikin.gg ripped the band aid off today and dropped its entire Dota 2 lineup at once.
Vikin.gg, which entered Dota in 2019, had been competing with the same core of players for more than two years. Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann was the only new addition to the roster since the start of 2020, replacing Tobias “Tobi” Buchner during the DPC season.
The organization did not specify why this decision was made, but the entire Vikin.gg Dota roster, including coach Daniel “ImmortalFaith” Moza, are now free agents.
While competing under the Vikin.gg banner, the core four of Indji “Shad” Lub, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan, Adam “Aramis” Moroz, and captain Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp won 13 different tournaments, including Dota Summit 13 Online and BTS Pro Series Season Three. The team also finished in the top six at multiple tier-one tournaments such as EPIC League and ESL One Germany.
“I want to thank everyone that supported and followed us on our journey,” Seleri said. “It might be over for now, but I am certain you will be able to see more from us in the future.”
It is unclear if Vikin.gg will continue to operate within Dota moving forward, but the organization did not specifically say it was leaving the scene with this decision.