This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The anticipated matchup between two championship contenders, Chinese juggernaut Vici Gaming and European powerhouse Team Secret, was an exciting, back-and-forth series until an unfortunately one-sided game three. VG emerged victorious 2-1, and will proceed to battle against Alliance for a chance to play on the last day of the ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore.

The first game looked like a smooth-sailing game for Team Secret and Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s Anti-Mage. MATUMBAMAN was free farming throughout the mid-game and Secret managed to accrue a small lead which they tried to convert into a Roshan opportunity.

VG was more than ready to contest, however, wiping Secret and grabbing the Aegis for themselves. VG proceeded to roll through Secret repeatedly. Eventually, Secret was unable to hold back the overwhelming physical damage of Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun’s Razor and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang’s Puck and saw their base tore to shreds.

Game two saw MATUMBAMAN redeem himself for his mistakes in the first game. Picking up another powerful agility carry in Morphling, the Finnish carry went for an unconventional Diffusal Blade to counter VG’s mana reliant draft.

Secret’s array of kiting abilities and saves led VG around by their noses. The Chinese ultimately failed to capture Secret’s elusive cores in Morphling, Windranger, and Timbersaw, and could only watch their buildings crumble.

Game three was a disappointingly short one. Secret’s looked out of sorts the moment the draft started. An incoherent gameplan resulted in one of the shortest games of the tournament as Secret got stomped out of the tournament in 18 minutes.

Secret looked out of sorts throughout the tournament. While they had a dominant group stage with an 8-2 record, they failed to win a series during the main event. Granted, they have been playing with a stand-in, but most of their losses can be attributed to drafts that demanded near-perfect execution. Against a team like VG, they were duly punished for any misstep. Nevertheless, there’s definitely more to come from this Secret roster, and fans will get a chance to watch them in the next Dota 2 Major.

VG is not out of the woods just yet. While they looked good against Secret, the Chinese giants have looked extremely shaky in certain games vs. TNC Predator and Secret. Regardless, the team is still one of the best in the world, evident from their recent runners-up placing at the MDL Chengdu Major, and it’s entirely possible for them to surge in form for a championship run.