Valve’s Dota Pro Circuit Supporters Club goes on sale, introduces Fantasy updates with latest Dota 2 patch

The Dota Pro Circuit Supporters Club recently announced a 50 percent sale, allowing more fans to support their favorite teams for a lower price.

The Dota Pro Circuit may have its ups and downs, but it’s one of the better ways to keep the fans engaged throughout a competitive season. When a fan joins the Supporters Club and purchases, the cosmetics pack of their team of choice, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to that team.

Though the Winter Major was canceled, teams will battle out against their regional rivals at the online finals. Considering the teams will once again miss the chance of playing in front of a crowd, more fans will get the chance to support their favorite teams. The sale started on Jan. 29, and it’ll last until the final day of DPC Winter Tour Regional Finals on Feb. 20.

The new price tag of the bundle is accompanied by DPC Fantasy updates. The DPC Fantasy League now includes an “​​extra two-week-long period for the Regional Finals.” Players can check out the changes through the new quick-access menu, which can be found under the Watch Tab. Players who have participated in the Fantasy League will be getting their treasure rewards before the Regional Finals kickoff.

In addition to Fantasy League and Supporters Club updates, the patch also included some bug fixes like changes to co-op matchmaking mode, an Aghanim’s Labyrinth Update, and a Linux Runtime Update. Players who’d like to check out the complete patch notes can visit Valve’s blog post.