Valve releases prelimnary 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit schedule

The offseason is in full swing for Dota 2. Players are swapping teams and heroes are getting nerfed, and now, the official schedule for the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit has been revealed.

Once again, things will be starting with a Minor event, but the season will begin a week later than last year. The prize money for each event has remained the same from last year: $300,000 for Minors and $1 million for Majors. But Minors are now worth a total of 660 DPC points, an increase from last year’s 500. This gives some of the smaller teams a chance to still secure a good number of points outside of the Majors.

Screengrab via Valve

Teams who play in the closed regional qualifiers for the events will also receive DPC points. Each region will always receive a minimum of two spots for its representatives at each Major and one at each Minor.

A team that qualifies for a Major through winning a Minor will receive points based on which finish has the highest total. This means that if the team places higher than 12th at a Major, they will be awarded the 150 points instead of the 140 points from the Minor, not both.

More information about the first 2019 DPC event will be revealed in the coming weeks since the qualifiers are set to begin on Sept. 30.