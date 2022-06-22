Valve releases new Dota 2 chest featuring new set for Kid Invoker

The most recent Dota 2 patch introduced the Chest of Endless Days to the game, one of the more unique chests added by Valve recently.

The Dota 2 veterans may remember times when players had the chance of dropping valuable items after playing matchmaking games. These drops were completely random and there were players who even received Arcanas. Ever since Dota 2 switched to Source 2, however, the odds significantly decreased and players no longer received flashy items after playing matchmaking games.

Though it’s a different take on the matter, Valve looks like it’s trying to bring back the magic. Chest of the Endless Days can only drop randomly to players as they play in the game’s matchmaking mode. The chest itself won’t be for sale, but players will need a key to open it which will auction for $2.49. The chest features item sets for the following heroes.

Lycan – Screengrab via Valve Witch Doctor – Screengrab via Valve Luna – Screengrab via Valve Templar Assasin – Screengrab via Valve Hoodwink – Screengrab via Valve Invoker – Screengrab via Valve Weaver – Screengrab via Valve Nature’s Prophet – Screengrab via Valve Viper – Screengrab via Valve Drow Ranger – Screengrab via Valve Wraith King – Screengrab via Valve Pangolier – Screengrab via Valve Winter Wyvern – Screengrab via Valve