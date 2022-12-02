Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure

Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure.

Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal Treasure is generally considered the heart of each Plus update. This season’s exclusive chest features skins for Lifestealer, Storm Spirit, Vengeful Spirit, Spirit Breaker, Oracle, Night Stalker, Elder Titan, and Sven.

Lifestealer Cold Rage – Screengrab via Valve Storm Spirit Whirls of the Winter Wind – Screengrab via Valve Vengeful Spirit Downfall of the Howling of Hearth – Screengrab via Valve Spirit Breaker Truculent Tidings – Screengrab via Valve Oracle Spoils of the Shattered Fates – Screengrab via Valve Night Stalker Harvest Night – Screengrab via Valve Elder Titan Blades of the Terraforge – Screengrab via Valve Sven Sorrows of the Sunken City – Screengrab via Valve Courier Frosty the Seadragon – Screengrab via Valve

In addition to the hero sets, Dota players will also have a slight chance to snatch a rare courier, Seadragon. Fans who have been late to the Dota Plus will also have a chance to collect the Spring and Summer 2021 skins in the Seasonal Sets section because they’re back and cost 15,000 Shards each.

Not all players will have enough Shards to unlock every Dota Plus skin, however, so Valve added new Seasonal Quests and Guild Rewards to help out. These offer up to 115,200 Shards during the Winter season, and fans will also get to gather the following rewards through their guild tiers.