Season’s greetings: Valve releases Dota Plus Winter Update featuring new Seasonal Treasure

Players who were online last night were booted off from Dota 2 due to an unexpected update. The patch required players to update their game for Dota Plus Winter 2022 content, including a new Seasonal Treasure.
Considering active Dota Plus subscribers stack thousands of shards in between seasons, the Seasonal Treasure is generally considered the heart of each Plus update. This season’s exclusive chest features skins for Lifestealer, Storm Spirit, Vengeful Spirit, Spirit Breaker, Oracle, Night Stalker, Elder Titan, and Sven.
In addition to the hero sets, Dota players will also have a slight chance to snatch a rare courier, Seadragon. Fans who have been late to the Dota Plus will also have a chance to collect the Spring and Summer 2021 skins in the Seasonal Sets section because they’re back and cost 15,000 Shards each.
Not all players will have enough Shards to unlock every Dota Plus skin, however, so Valve added new Seasonal Quests and Guild Rewards to help out. These offer up to 115,200 Shards during the Winter season, and fans will also get to gather the following rewards through their guild tiers.
- Silver Guild Tier Rewards
- Emoticon – wait_for_it
- Emoticon – furious
- Emoticon – closecall
- Gold Guild Tier Rewards
- Spray – Tusk Fight Me
- Spray – Visage Hmm
- Spray – Void Spirit Reading
- Platinum Guild Tier Rewards
- Chat Wheel – “That’s playing to win, baby!”
- Chat Wheel – “Боже, ты посмотри вокруг, что происходит!”
- Chat Wheel – “这就是高富帅啊”