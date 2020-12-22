Valve releases 7.28a update for Dota 2 to fine-tune the Mistwood patch

It’s only been five days since Valve dropped the latest season-defining Dota 2 patch, the Mistwood update. Considering this type of patch usually drops right after The International around September, fans were getting restless over some much-needed buffs and nerfs.

The International’s postponement eventually delayed the patch as well, but the wait was considerably worth it. Significant updates like Mistwood still require some finishing touches, however, and Valve has now released Patch 7.28a to balance the latest gameplay update further.

Alongside introducing 120 new spells, meaning one for each hero on the roster, the Mistwood patch also brought some much-needed nerfs to heroes that have been outshining other options both in public and competitive matches. The two biggest offenders, Sven and Outworld Devourer, found themselves out of the list of top heroes with the highest win rates. Though Sven could average a win rate close to 50 percent after the changes, Outworld Devourer was basically sent to the bottom of all tier lists available. The community even seemingly spotted a cycle in the hero’s balance changes, turning him into a Dota 2 meme.

While many finer tweaks were introduced with 7.28a, the most notable ones belong to Lifestealer and Outworld Devourer. It looks like IceFrog may have swung the nerf hammer a tad bit harder than usual for these two. The buffs they received don’t make up for the nerfs that gutted them.

Here’s everything that was changed with the 7.28a update.

Talent changes

Arc Warden Base strength reduced from 25 to 23.

Batrider Movement speed increased from 290 to 295.

Enigma Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from 10 percent Cooldown Reduction to eight percent Cooldown Reduction

Lifestealer Attack damage max increased from 27 to 30. Attack damage min increased from 21 to 24.

Lycan Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from 10 percent Cooldown Reduction to 8 percent Cooldown Reduction.

Mirana Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +10 percent Spell Amplification to +8 percent Spell Amplification.

Ogre Magi Attack damage max reduced from 43 to 40. Attack damage min reduced from 37 to 34.

Outworld Destroyer Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +6 Armor to +8 Armor. Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from 20 percent Spell Lifesteal to 30 percent Spell Lifesteal. Movement speed increased from 310 to 315.

Snapfire Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +15 Movement Speed to +20 Movement Speed.

Vengeful Spirit Attribute strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6.



Ability changes

Alchemist Greevil’s Greed: Recent kill window reduced from 40 to 36.

Arc Warden Flux Cast Range: Value reduced from 250 to 200. Spark Wraith Damage: Value reduced from 150 to 125.

Clinkz Skeleton Walk Cooldown: Value reduced from 10 to seven. Death Pact: Changed bonus damage from 4/9/14 percent to 4/8/12 percent.

Disruptor Static Field: Changed health reduction from 6/8/10/12 percent to 4/6/8/10 percent

Juggernaut Swiftslash: Ability cast range reduced from 650 to 600. Swiftslash: Ability cooldown increased from 15 to 20.

Keeper of the Light Blinding Light Cooldown: Value increased from six to eight. Chakra Magic: Changed mana restore from 80/160/240/320 to 100/180/260/340. Illuminate: Changed max damage from 200/300/400/500 to 225/325/425/525. Solar Bind: Changed ability cooldown from 22/20/18/16 to 23/20/17/14.

Lifestealer Ghoul Frenzy: Changed movement slow from 6/12/18/24 percent to 10/15/20/25 percent. Open Wounds: Ability mana cost reduced from 125 to 75 (-50). Rage: Changed move speed bonus from 15 percent to 15/16/17/18 percent.

Mirana Sacred Arrow cooldown: Value reduced from 3.5 to three.

Nyx Assassin Impale: Changed ability mana cost from 95/115/135/155 to 105/120/135/150. Vendetta: Changed ability mana cost from 140/200/260 to 160/220/280.

Ogre Magi Ignite: Ability mana cost increased from 100 to 110 (+10).

Omniknight Hammer of Purity: Bonus damage increased from 25 to 50.

Outworld Devourer Arcane Orb: Changed ability cooldown from 6/4/2/0 to 4/3/2/0. Arcane Orb: Changed mana pool to damage from 14 percent to 16 percent. Sanity’s Eclipse: Changed radius from 375/475/575 to 400/500/600.

Phantom Assassin : Phantom Strike: Changed bonus attack speed from 100/125/150/175 to 75/100/125/150.

: Riki Sleeping Dart: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 15.

Rubick Arcane Supremacy: Changed cast range from 75/125/175/225 to 100/150/200/250.

Slark Fish Bait: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 12. Fish Bait: Ability mana cost reduced from 100 to 50. Fish Bait: Slow duration increased from four to six.

Terrorblade Demon Zeal: Berserk bonus movement speed increased from 25 to 50. Demon Zeal: Duration increased from six to seven.

Tidehunter Tidal Wave: Ability cooldown reduced from 16 to 14. Tidal Wave: Ability mana cost reduced from 150 to 75.

Timbersaw Flamethrower: Damage per second increased from 75 to 90.

Tinker Defense Matrix: Barrier duration increased from 10 to 12. Defense Matrix: Damage absorb increased from 200 to 275.

Tusk Frozen Sigil: Changed movement slow from 20 percent to 30 percent. Frozen Sigil: Movement speed increased from 310 to 340.

Vengeful Spirit Nether Swap: Changed ability cooldown from 60/45/30 to 50/40/30. Vengeance Aura: Changed base damage bonus from 8/16/24/32 percent to 11/18/25/32 percent. Wave of Terror: Changed ability damage from 60/80/100/120 to 70/90/110/130.

Wraith King Mortal Strike: Changed critical damage from 150/190/230/270 percent to 140/180/220/260 percent.



The update also fixed a couple of particle bugs affecting some cosmetic items, like Pudge’s immortal item, Scavenging Guttleslug. If you’re wondering how Hoodwink may have dodged any changes, she didn’t. Hoodwink was nerfed a day after her release in a small update and her overall damage was reduced alongside her area of effectiveness.