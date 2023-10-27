Valve rejected SUNSfan’s second Dota 2 voice line submission because he recorded it on the toilet

Dota 2 talents attending The International also reach immortality in the game with permanent voice lines. Sometimes, those unique voice line submissions go too far, like Shannon “SUNSfan” Scotten, whose second submission was rejected by Valve since it was recorded as he was peeing.

Technically, this was SUNSfan’s second-second voice line submission into Dota 2, as the first set he sent featured his approved voice line and a burp. When he learned that only one of his submissions made it into the game, Valve offered a second chance to SUNSfan and others facing a similar fate. However, SUNSfan was the only one to misuse this opportunity.

Due to the lack of communication from Valve, SUNSfan anticipated that talents would only have a single voice line in the game like in previous years. He submitted the “Is this what SUNSfan warned us about?” voice line alongside a belch. According to the caster, sending a voice line that he knew would get rejected was a strategic decision to get his first voice line accepted into the game.

SUNSfan’s final attempt was the “PAUSE PLEASE” voice line accompanied by a peeing sound effect. On the We Say Things podcast, SUNSfan confessed that he recorded the sound while on the toilet. Contrary to what it may sound like, he didn’t use “a glass of water or a vase,” and he got as close to the bowl as possible for the best audio quality.

Later, he added the “PAUSE PLEASE” line on his computer, creating the perfect combination. The caster also submitted two more voice lines alongside his controversial attempt. He believed one of them was not offensive at all and could have been accepted under normal circumstances. SUNSfan suspected that Valve might have been offended by the peeing sound, leading them to reject his secondary submissions entirely.

According to SUNSfan, he is now the only talent in the game with just one voice line, apart from David “GoDz” Parker, who didn’t submit anything. This situation has left SUNSfan’s larger supporter bundle without bonus content, potentially impacting its sales numbers.

