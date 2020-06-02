Valve increases Dota 2 Battle Pass leveling speed due to community feedback

Valve is changing how some of the key features of the Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass work after listening to community feedback for just under a week.

All of the changes focus on giving players more rewards for playing the game and leveling up their Battle Pass, including increasing Guild contracts, Sideshop gold, and general battle point rewards.

About Battle Pass Leveling https://t.co/gHtkZSANsc — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) June 2, 2020

Here are the exact changes that Valve has implemented in the newest update, which is live right now for all players.

Wagering battle point rewards are now increased by 50 percent.

Guild contract battle point rewards are now increased by 100 percent.

Sideshop gold for Recycling is increased by 65 percent.

Sideshop gold for Guild contracts and upgrades are increased by 100 percent.

The main complaint from the community surrounding the Battle Pass this year has been the lack of rewards per level compared to previous years. There’s still a lot of content in the pass but it’s been spread out, which means it requires more levels to get rewards that were previously packed together at lower numbers.

Valve ran some numbers based on how many levels players were earning without purchasing the Level Bundles and decided that even though the number is up overall, a change was still needed.

“We’ve read feedback from the community that leveling feels harder this year,” Valve said. “We looked into how things compare so far to last year. For battle pass players of all levels, on average players have earned 1.95 percent more free levels than last year. If we consider only players who after a week were below level 200, on average they have earned 7.91 percent more free levels than last year. However, we recognize that players still feel that they wish playing granted more, so we have a few changes included in this update.”

An increase was bound to happen due to COVID-19 keeping more people at home, but those numbers going up doesn’t mean the Battle Pass leveling feels good.

Further updates could be added if the community continues to voice their dissatisfaction. But a 50-percent increase to Battle Pass rewards along with these other changes should smooth a lot of issues out.