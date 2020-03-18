Valve has already released Dota 2 update 7.25a

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Ursa players can barely get one good day of games in before Valve goes and nukes the hero again. Dota 2 update 7.25a is out just one day after the original 7.25 gameplay update went live.

While the base 7.25 update held what most players expect in non-iterative patches, 7.25 specifically focused on a handful of heroes and was basically used as a vehicle to nerf some of the changes that unbalanced the game.

Specifically, this update hit Ursa and Night Stalker very hard, essentially undoing most of the buffs those heroes got in yesterday’s patch. It isn’t character breaking and will help with balancing those two heroes, but it still feels like a big hit.

7.25 was focused on updating multiple aspects of the game and providing changes for items, heroes, and even some base mechanics like the gold AoE formula. And now it almost seems like IceFrog is backtracking without just scaling back the changes his team made.

Here are all of the nerfs that were dropped in 7.25a:

Bounty Hunter

Talents Level 15 Talent reduced from +75 Shuriken Toss Damage to +65 Level 20 Talent reduced from +90 Jinada Gold Steal to +65



Meepo

Divided We Stand Divided We Stand clone XP gain reduced from 40% to 30%

Talents Level 10 Talent reduced from +10 Strength to +8



Night Stalker

Strength gain reduced from 3.2 to 3

Void Void damage reduced from 90/160/255/335 to 80/160/240/320

Talents Level 25 Talent reduced from +110 Hunter In The Night Attack Speed to +100



Ursa

Movement speed reduced by 5

Fury Swipes Fury Swipes damage reduced from 10/20/30/40 to 9/18/27/36

Overpower Overpower cooldown rescaled from 16/13/10/7 to 15/13/11/9



Visage

Gravekeeper’s Cloak Gravekeeper’s Cloak max damage reduction is now fixed at 80%



With how little time was left between the two updates, it feels like this was a little strong for a countermeasure since the data pooled over the course of one day might have painted some heroes in a bad light. The full impact likely would have evened out given time, but now we will just have to see if 7.25b will end up buffing Ursa and the others again, even if this doesn’t make any of them unplayable.