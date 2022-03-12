Valve further postpones Eastern Europe’s Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Valve and its partnered tournament organizers are preparing to launch the Spring Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit on March 14, but the shadow of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have a direct impact on the competition.

Previously, Valve and Russian TO Epic Esports Events announced that Eastern Europe’s DPC Spring Tour would be postponed indefinitely due to the conflict in Ukraine. In an update on the situation, Valve has confirmed this postponement will continue for the foreseeable future.

“As the terrible suffering caused by the war in Ukraine unfolds, we do not see a way that the Eastern European DPC league can happen as envisioned for the foreseeable future, and it was with much regret that we recently had to postpone the Spring Tour in one of the community’s most vibrant and storied regions,” Valve said. “Given these circumstances, Epic Esports Events proactively reached out to us to give up their rights to the EEU DPC so that players, teams, and the community can focus on safety and security.”

Along with the TO relinquishing its own production rights to the region and competition, Valve also noted that several players within the scene have reached out asking for the league to continue. The company pushed back for the time being, however.

Valve is currently in direct contact with every team involved in the EEU DPC to keep updated on their individual situations and to hear feedback on whether there might be a way to proceed or provide help in some way. And considering almost every player in the EEU DPC is located in Russia, Ukraine, or a number of other areas also being affected by the conflict, this is a sound decision.

“Dota is inextricably a global game. The very name of The International itself is testament to a shared celebration of sport that connects people of every nation into a singular community of passionate fans,” Valve said. “Our goals with the tournament and the DPC as a whole have always been focused on showcasing the enormous power of this human connection that thrives on participation from all parts of Dota fandom.”

Valve’s messaging continues to push that Dota is a game focused on bringing together an international audience, ending by saying that the company “wish for our friends in the affected regions to be safe.”

Any future updates on the EEU Spring Tour starting back up will be shared as Valve continues to communicate with teams within the CIS region. This post also contained some small news about the Fantasy section for the Spring Tour and changes for it, which you can read on the official Dota 2 website.