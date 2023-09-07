Quinn vindicated: Valve fixes broken Dota 2 behavior and communication scores

He knew, and deep down we knew that he knew.

Valve recently changed the fundamentals of Dota 2’s reporting system as a response to smurfing and toxic players on Sept. 1. Following the update, three-time major winner Quinn Callahan has been suspecting the system could be flawed since he was constantly given behavior score penalties despite keeping a good attitude.

Given Quinn’s history of demonstrating toxic behaviors in ranked matches, many Dota 2 fans decided not to believe him, thinking the system was working as intended. A follow-up update vindicated Quinn, however, and the mid-laner gained over 4,000 behavior and communication scores after Valve fixed the new algorithm today.

“It feels so good to be right, so, so good,” Quinn said while showcasing his new behavior score on stream shortly after the fix went live on Sept. 7.

When players first started noticing this bug, most also received backlash like Quinn as they were suspected to be toxic in public matches. With the memes starting to fly around, affected players were getting ready to seize all of their in-game communications in the hopes of not receiving any more reports.

new dota update scaring some of the pro players before TI12 pic.twitter.com/KOSi52DlJC — TeaGuvnor #StandWithUkraine (@TeaGuvnor) September 6, 2023

While streamers have been the most affected by this change, some community members were also onto Valve’s case, thinking something was wrong with the new system. Some reports have been more impactful than others, causing drastic changes in players’ behavior scores despite only playing a few matches.

After the patch, Dota 2 fans also reported positive changes in their behavior scores. Considering low communication and behavior scores now trigger certain punishments for Dota 2 players, these significant bumps in scores will give everyone a second chance. While those who get into frequent arguments with their teammates are likely to lose their newly acquired scores again, fans who were wrongfully losing their score will be taking a deep breath in the comfort of not facing any penalties.

About the author