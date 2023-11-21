Valve delays Arcana event, offers up Frostivus celebrations instead

Valve confirmed the big Dota 2 event it was planning, with new Arcanas, is delayed to 2024 and won’t be happening this year. It will hopefully be in the first few months, so probably in the first quarter.

The company shared the news in a blog post earlier today, admitting the event is taking longer to get ready than it initially thought because it has more parts to work on than planned. The specifics of the event haven’t been shared yet, but players are hoping it will feature popular Arcanas from the past, giving them a chance to unlock ones they missed out on.

While this delay is a letdown for fans who have been looking forward to this event for months, and who thought it would happen before The International 2023 in October, there’s some good news. A smaller event with a festive, holiday theme is on the way, and it’s coming up soon. The upcoming event is Frostivus, and while Valve hasn’t shared many details yet, it did say it will take place in December. It will include new cosmetics, features, and some exciting surprises. Many of these new additions, especially the cosmetics, will probably be themed around the festive season.

Even though most are disappointed, there are those who appreciate Valve’s openness and honesty about the delays and what’s coming up. But others are less satisfied, feeling like there are always delays or problems whenever the developers are working on something, whether it’s big or small.

To make matters worse, the blog post coincided with the release of the latest patch, which was disappointing in the eyes of the community. They felt it didn’t meet their expectations and only had minor changes instead of the massive updates that usually come after The International. In the end, players had a lot of different feelings about the news and content, but at least they know what to expect in the coming weeks and months and no one has been left in the dark.