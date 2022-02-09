Valve adds Winter Lineage Fantasy Treasure, increases Fantasy League rewards with new Dota 2 patch

Valve has rolled out its latest content for Dota 2 in a small patch.

The patch introduced the new Winter Lineage Fantasy Treasure, which features seven skins that were re-themed for the DPC season. Players will be able to claim a treasure for every three Fantasy Levels they’ve earned.

Lycan – Screengrab via Valve Naga Siren – Screengrab via Valve Death Prophet – Screengrab via Valve Huskar – Screengrab via Valve Bloodseeker – Screengrab via Valve Broodmother – Screengrab via Valve Spirit Breaker – Screengrab via Valve Phantom Lancer – Screengrab via Valve

While players will have quite a few Fantasy Levels from their earlier predictions, they’ll also be able to earn more in the upcoming days. The Regional Finals will take place in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America from Feb. 11 to 13, and in China, Eastern Europe, and North America from Feb. 18 to 20.

Not only will players be able to make more predictions during the Regional Finals. The rewards will also be boosted to 12 Fantasy Levels for the top 10 percent of performers, nine Fantasy levels for the top 25 percent, and six Fantasy Levels for the top 50 percent.