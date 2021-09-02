Valve adds Dunoo chat wheel tribute, Battle Pass content to Dota Plus in Fall 2021 update

The Dota Plus Fall 2021 update is rolling out, bringing refreshed seasonal content to subscribers, along with some new bonuses and features from the concluded Nemestice Battle Pass.

As promised, several new features that were added during the Nemestice Battle Pass over the last several months will now be rolled into Dota Plus permanently. This includes improved Item Assistant with Neutral Item Suggestions and enhanced Quick Buy Recommendations.

Additionally, the Chat Wheel sound effects from the Nemestice Battle Pass are now available for purchase via shards in the Dota Plus Shard Store.

Just like with every big seasonal update, the Fall 2021 release adds new Dota Plus quests and changed guild rewards for silver, gold, and platinum tier guilds.

One of these rewards is a tribute to legendary Filipino esports caster Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan who passed away from complications with COVID-19 on Aug. 26. Several of his iconic voice lines, including “Lakad Matataaaag! Normalin Normalin” and “Easiest money of my life!” have been added as platinum tier rewards.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone about the passing of one of our beloved shoutcasters. Aldrin "Dunoo" Pangan's legacy will forever be immortalized in the halls of esports history.



Lakad matatag, Kuya D. pic.twitter.com/T81zTt9TWA — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) August 27, 2021

The main thing players have to look forward to is the Fall 2021 Seasonal Treasure also goes live. Players can purchase it with shards to obtain items exclusive to Dota Plus members, including new item sets for Vengeful Spirit, Abaddon, Nature’s Prophet, Witch Doctor, Disruptor, Shadow Demon, Tusk, Legion Commander, and Dark Seer. The main chase item this season will be a new koala courier called Ol’ Joe.

Extra shards will be available for players who grind quests and guild rewards, with players able to grab up to 115,200 bonus shards over the course of the season. You can read more about all of the seasonal content on the official Dota 2 blog.