Underlords reveals new heroes and alliances for the Big Update

Christmas has come early for Underlords fans. Valve teased The Big Update, revealing two new alliances and four new heroes.

Valve has more updates queued up for the community, and will be “sharing new details daily until release”. With The Big Update, Underlords will take a giant leap for shedding its beta tag.

Dota Underlords on Twitter Insects are coming to Underlords.

Bugs have infiltrated the game with the newly introduced ‘Insects’ alliance. Three new heroes in Broodmother, Nyx Assassin, and Weaver will be joining the game along with buggy brethren Sand King.

The alliance’s synergy draws inspiration from Broodmother’s Dota 2 skills in Spawn Spiderlings and Incapacitating Bite. An Insect alliance will cause Spiderlings to swarm the map, biting enemies and blinding them, giving them a chance to miss attacks.

Whether the Spiderlings are considered as unique units or can actually benefit from synergies will likely be known as Valve reveals more details about them. For now, it seems like a solid Synergy against the more popular physical damage combos, but could easily fall to Mage alliances and AOE abilities.

Dazzle will join the cast with the power of the Nothl Realm, bringing with him the new Healers alliance. The Shadow Priest will partner with Enchantress, Warlock, Omniknight, and Necrophos.

Dota Underlords on Twitter Insect bites are no problem for the Healer alliance. I mean, bug bites.

The Healers alliance has a cookie-cutter synergy of amplifying healing and could be tremendously strong with defensive alliances like Brawny and Warrior.

Valve will reveal even more heroes and alliances tomorrow, so stay tuned for the latest changes coming to the White Spire.