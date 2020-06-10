Twitch Rivals Dota 2 Showdown live scores and standings

A new format plus a showmatch makes for some good Dota.

Image via Twitch Rivals

Twitch Rivals is providing a unique approach to the usual competitive Dota 2 format, assigning one captain to lead random rosters into battle across Europe and North America. 

From ppd to Lelis, NA is hosting some stacked teams, while the EU showmatch showed that AdmiralBulldog and Gorgc might not be able to hang with some of the current players.

The NA bracket is the main event, with four teams led by some of the best American Dota talent available battling it out for $50,000. Meanwhile, EU only had two teams battling it out in a showmatch that had two of the biggest Dota streamers taking on some active competitors. 

The event is only running June 9 to 10, but for anyone who wants to keep track of the standings, here live scores and standings for each of the Twitch Rivals Dota 2 Showdown regions. 

North America

Standings

PlaceTeamPrize
FirstTBDTBD
SecondTBDTBD
ThirdTBDTBD
FourthTBDTBD

Teams

Team BSJTeam LelisTeam ppdTeam monkeys-forever
BSJLelisppdmonkeys-forever
BorisThiolicoriAnnihilateBrax
DeMoN4drlukilukiixmike88
FrancisLeeKJMooJubei
GunnarSneykingRobotViceLil_Nick

Scores

  • Group Stage
    • Lelis: 3-0
    • BSJ: 1-2
    • monkeys-forever: 1-2
    • ppd: 1-2
  • Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD: TBD

Europe

Standings

PlaceTeamPrize
WinTeam XBOCT$40,000
LossTeam AdmiralBulldog$10,000

Teams

Team AdmiralBulldogTeam XBOCT
GorgcDragneel_FH
Youri “YouYou” ScoquartIceberg
AdmiralBulldogXBOCT
Maxime “Namax” ChavalleALOHADANCE
SnowfoxNS

Scores

  • Showmatch

Team AdmiralBulldog vs. Team XBOCT: XBOCT 3-0