Twitch Rivals Dota 2 Showdown live scores and standings

Twitch Rivals is providing a unique approach to the usual competitive Dota 2 format, assigning one captain to lead random rosters into battle across Europe and North America.

From ppd to Lelis, NA is hosting some stacked teams, while the EU showmatch showed that AdmiralBulldog and Gorgc might not be able to hang with some of the current players.

The NA bracket is the main event, with four teams led by some of the best American Dota talent available battling it out for $50,000. Meanwhile, EU only had two teams battling it out in a showmatch that had two of the biggest Dota streamers taking on some active competitors.

The event is only running June 9 to 10, but for anyone who wants to keep track of the standings, here live scores and standings for each of the Twitch Rivals Dota 2 Showdown regions.

North America

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD

Teams

Team BSJ Team Lelis Team ppd Team monkeys-forever BSJ Lelis ppd monkeys-forever Boris Thiolicor iAnnihilate Brax DeMoN 4dr lukiluki ixmike88 FrancisLee KJ Moo Jubei Gunnar Sneyking RobotVice Lil_Nick

Scores

Group Stage Lelis: 3-0 BSJ: 1-2 monkeys-forever: 1-2 ppd: 1-2

Finals TBD vs. TBD: TBD



Europe

Standings

Place Team Prize Win Team XBOCT $40,000 Loss Team AdmiralBulldog $10,000

Teams

Team AdmiralBulldog Team XBOCT Gorgc Dragneel_FH Youri “YouYou” Scoquart Iceberg AdmiralBulldog XBOCT Maxime “Namax” Chavalle ALOHADANCE Snowfox NS

Scores

Showmatch

Team AdmiralBulldog vs. Team XBOCT: XBOCT 3-0