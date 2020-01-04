This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

After every International, Valve produces a documentary covering the build up and ultimately the final series of the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year.

But this year’s documentary is going to be a little different, with the focus falling almost exclusively on the two finalists, Team Liquid and OG as Valve goes looked into just how one of the most historic final series in Dota history unfolded.

A short trailer shows tidbits of talk between Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi and his teammates in the middle of the finals and some of the words Sébastien “Ceb” Debs told his team right before they walked on stage. Valve also revealed that True Sight: The International 2019 Grand Finals will have a live premiere on Jan. 28 in Berlin, Germany at the Babylon Theatre.

Tickets for the live showing will be available for roughly $11 starting Jan. 6, but they will go fast, so if you want to attend the premiere in person you will want to hop on it early.

If you aren’t able to fly out to Berlin, you can watch the doc live on SteamTV and Twitch for free. The entire thing will also be available later on the Dota 2 YouTube channel for everyone to watch.

There will likely be another “OG watches” video like last year where the TI9 winners sit down and react to the documentary in real time just like they did with the True Sight for TI8.