Topson flames viewer who thinks he can’t be a top Dota 2 player again

The mid-lane was having none of it.

Topson encountered a bit of toxicity during his Twitch stream on Feb. 15. Not only did he get flamed by kaori, who plays for Division II team Ooredoo Thunders, but viewers tried to rustle his feathers too.

For whatever reason, they started flooding the chat with messages saying he’d never been the number one ranked player on the official leaderboards in any region, which simply isn’t true.

It didn’t phase the OG legend, though. Without breaking his cool, calm, and collected demeanor, he reminded them that he has, in fact, been the number one player in Europe twice before.

“I never reached rank one? What are you guys talking about?” he said. “I reached rank one before you guys even started playing Dota. In 2013. I did it with Earth Spirit, though. But it still counts. And I did it again in 2017, but with normal heroes.”

Topson admitted he hasn’t been able to achieve it again since joining OG. The reason, however, is that he stopped taking the ranked grind seriously since he was already playing at the highest level.

The midlane maestro admitted it’s “not really a good” attitude, though. He told viewers everyone should take them seriously, including himself, because it’s the foundation of the scene.

Topson hasn’t had much of a presence at the top level this year. He did team up with former OG teammates Ceb and n0tail to form Old G, but they failed to qualify for the first part of the 2023 DPC Season.

He did, however, stand in for Tundra Esports in the BetBoom Universe: Episode I – Comics Zone, along with Nightfall, and helped them beat Team Spirit in an epic grand final. By doing so, he proved he still has what it takes to be a top Dota 2 player—regardless of his rank.