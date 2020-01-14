TNC Predator adds Febby as a coach for the DreamLeague Season 13 Major

TNC Predator has signed Kim “Febby” Yong-min to be the Dota 2 team’s coach for the DreamLeague Season 13 Major, the organization announced today.

Febby is a legendary Dota player with more than a decade of experience playing on some of the best rosters to ever compete in Southeast Asia, which makes TNC Predator’s decision to bring him on as a coach a no-brainer.

https://twitter.com/TNCPredator/status/1217039525093900288

TNC has been one of the best teams in the world during the early parts of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit. After dominating the opening Major, however, their play has looked a little shaky as of late.

It isn’t anything that should have the organization concerned about performance issues yet considering they still managed to win the MDL Chengdu Major and qualify for the upcoming DreamLeague Season 13 Major. But signing a veteran like Febby to pair with captain and former MVP Phoenix teammates Park “March” Tae-won and Damien “kpii” Chok is something that could provide the team with more stability heading into the event.

TNC said that this move is for the Leipzig Major and not an outright signing. This means it’s unlikely that the veteran support player will stick around in that capacity and will instead return to competing once the Major is over.

“With the preparation for the second major of the season, we’d like to announce that Yong Min ‘Febby’ Kim will be our coach for the Leipzig Major,” TNC said. “We believe his veteran experience and knowledge as a player will give the team a boost, and the team chemistry he had before with Kpii and March will surely help us to grow and become a better team.”

Febby is playing for the rotation stack Team Jinesbrus, but it’s unlikely that he’ll return to that roster following his time with TNC. If he’s incapable of finding another team to join before the next set of DPC qualifiers, he could decide to stay on and coach TNC through another event.

The DreamLeague Season 13 Major begins on Jan. 18. TNC are one of the early favorites after their performance at the first Major of the season.