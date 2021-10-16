Thunder Predator parts ways with its roster after The International 10

Following a disappointing end to their run at The International 10, Thunder Predator’s Dota 2 roster has left the organization and is looking for a new sponsor ahead of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, according to an announcement from today.

En común acuerdo, nuestros jugadores seguirán juntos como equipo, pero no con nosotros. (1/4) — Thunder Predator (@ThunderAwakengg) October 16, 2021

The team, captained by Joel “MoOz” Ozambela, performed extraordinary well during the regular season, finishing second and third in the South American regional league for seasons one and two respectively. They also finished in a tie for fifth at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, but failed to qualify for the WePlay AniMajor.

Despite missing out on the second Major, they still qualified for TI10. The squad would end up being one of the first teams sent home, though, after they bottomed out during the group stage alongside fellow SA representative SG esports.

With the season over and emotions over their early elimination settled, the organization and players agreed to mutually part ways. However, MoOz later confirmed that the players would be sticking together and playing together in the next DPC season.

3. We staying together as a team and Parting ways with Thunder Predator for next DPC season. currently lfo , can contact me on dm.

Roster :

1.@KotaroHayama_

2.@Leostyledota

3.Frank

4.MoOz

— MoOz (@MoOzDota) October 16, 2021

“Now that days have passed and emotions are not that much in the way, I would like to say sorry to all the fans for our TI10 performance,” MoOz said. “Since we started this team we all had the same hunger and goal and it’s a huge disappointment for us how the things turned out. All we have left is to learn from this experience and come back stronger, maintain our determination and hunger because there’s plenty of life to be lived and big dreams we want to fulfill.”

As of now, the ex-TP stack is made up of Alonso “Mnz” León, Leonardo “LeoStyle-” Sifuentes, Frank Arias, MoOz, and Romel “Mjz” Quinteros.