Thunder Predator crush beastcoast, move on to South America Finals at WeSave! Charity Play

South America continues to see a massive shift in staying power as Thunder Predator just eliminated beastcoast from WeSave! Charity Play in a very convincing sweep.

The top SA team was never in control during either game and could only try to slow down TP’s practiced and composed gameplan.

While TP looked incredible and completely outplayed beastcoast, it is important to note that the top team in that region was without its best player, Héctor “K1” Rodríguez. Instead, SA veteran Sergio “Prada” Toribio played as a stand-in against his former team.

In true beastcoast fashion, the team did not wait a single minute into game one to try and find some type of action, which led to Elvis “Scofield” Peña getting picked off early. That trend continued as TP was able to let their Slark freely run bottom lane, leading to a 19-0-10 performance.

Beastcoast couldn’t survive against the Slark and couldn’t reliably counter the Treant Protector either as TP ran away with the game, closing things out in just 21 minutes.

Game two was not much better, as a Disruptor-Slardar-Void Spirit lineup caused beastcoast a lot of trouble early on. Adrián “Wisper” Dobles and Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales both looked like they had bounced back to start things out, but that hope died down after a big confrontation around the 8-minute mark saw TP come out with a strong lead.

Despite falling behind early, beastcoast did find more kills in game two, but were never able to capitalize on it as TP’s Troll Warlord and Dazzle came on in the second half of the match to close things out. In total, TP racked up 80 kills compared to beastcoast’s 23, cruizing to a clean 2-0 sweep and the SA Finals.

The next two days will be completely composed of the final rounds for all six regions, and because the donation total reached $180,000, all of those series will be best-of-five instead of best-of-three. Things kick off with Geek Fam and Team Adroit at 7am CT.