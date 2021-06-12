Thunder Predator become final team invited to The International 10 after Evil Geniuses eliminate Nigma at WePlay AniMajor

Nigma remained the only team in the WePlay Esports AniMajor that had yet to receive an invite to The International 10, with a shot at qualifying for the Dota 2 event if they finished in the top two at the event. But they will now need to play in the regional qualifier after being eliminated 2-1 by Evil Geniuses today.

Nigma, along with Quincy Crew and Vici Gaming were knocked out of the event, with Nigma and QC tying for fifth, while Vici finished in fourth. Because Nigma were eliminated, the top 12 teams by Dota Pro Circuit points have already been decided, ensuring Thunder Predator will be attending TI10 without competing in the regional qualifier.

Here are all 12 teams that are locked in for a trip to the big stage in Sweden this August.

Evil Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Virtus.pro

Quincy Crew

Invictus Gaming

T1

Vici Gaming

Team Secret

Team Aster

Alliance

beastcoast

Thunder Predator

In total, this means China will have five teams competing at TI10—the most of any region—after taking into account the regional qualifiers. North America, South America, and Europe will each have three teams, while CIS and Southeast Asia will both get two.

Some combination of EG, LGD, and T1 will make up the top three spots in the AniMajor standings, though EG should hold onto the top seed at TI10 regardless of who wins.