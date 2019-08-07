There have been 8 different team winners in the previous 8 TIs

With the ninth edition of The International just around the corner, 18 teams head into the event knowing that no organization has taken the Aegis twice before.

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner pointed out this interesting factoid about The International earlier today. Eight different teams and 40 players have lifted the Aegis, but none have held it again.

Redeye on Twitter EIGHT DAYS TO GO #TI9

Among the 18 teams and 90 players contesting the Aegis of Champions this year, six teams have been crowned champions, while 14 pros have their names engraved on the trophy.

Only two former championship teams failed to attend TI this year—Invictus Gaming, winners of TI2, and Wings Gaming, winners of TI6. Both Chinese organizations will miss the first International held in China.

Both Na’Vi, the winner of the first International, and Alliance, winner of the third, return to TI after a two-year absence.

Only last year’s champions, OG, retained all its championship players under one banner. Team Liquid contested TI8 with the TI7-winning roster, but will head into this year’s event with Aliwi “w33” Omar instead of Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen.

Team Secret, Evil Geniuses, and Newbee round out the six former champs. While Newbee’s main Chinese roster couldn’t qualify, they managed to make an appearance by signing the ex-Forward Gaming roster.

Former champions and new faces will compete at Shanghai for the right to hold aloft the Aegis of Champions and take home over $32 million in prize money. The International 9’s group stage begins Aug. 15.