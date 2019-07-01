The International 2019 surpasses TI8 for the biggest prize pool in Dota 2 history

In the final hours of Valve selling the Battle Level and Treasure Bundle, The International 2019 prize pool finally surpassed TI8’s for the biggest prize pool in Dota 2.

Just three days after breaking $20 million, the prize pool for TI9 was quickly rising to where TI8 set the mark for the biggest prize pool in esports history at the time. Another few hours after breaking $25 million, it surpassed the $25,532,177 total from last season.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter The International 2019 now has the LARGEST PRIZE POOL in the history of The International. #TI9 #Dota2

The bundle that was included as part of the Steam Summer Sale really boosted the prize pool over the last week. The ability for players to purchase 120 Battle Pass Levels—nine of Immortal Treasure I, six of Immortal Treasure II, and three of Immortal Treasure III—for a large discount really lit a fire under the hardcore Dota 2 community.

It also helps that both Immortal Treasure II and the Wrath of the Mo’rokai special event are going to be coming out soon, which prompted fans who were holding outs for a little more content in the Battle Pass to buy it.

SEAesport on Twitter TI9 Prizepool > TI8 Prizepool. *laughs in Dota2 is still in beta*

Another spike will likely happen right before TI9 actually begins since players will have plenty of time to get all of the event drops along with every other piece of content.

TI9 was destroying the pace TI8 set last year, and even after breaking the record, it’s still a full 25 percent ahead of that old pace. If this pace keeps up, TI9 will break $30 million easily even as the percentage drops following the end of the Steam Summer Sale, according to Dota Prize Tracker.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter This is the quality of Dota any of these top tier teams are capable of delivering. We’ve repeatedly got some incredible games around the year. Now ALL these teams together in August .. for the biggest prize there is … IT IS GOING TO MENTAL!! Now I am psyched.

The final six teams for TI9 still need to be decided in the coming weeks as the Battle Pass continues to rise and the $25,568,095 prize pool looks to surpass that $30 million goal. The International 2019 will run from Aug. 15 to 25 in Shanghai, China.