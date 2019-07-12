The International 2019 Cosplay Contest details have been released

As The International 2019 approaches, Perfect World has confirmed there will be an official TI9 Cosplay Contest taking place during the main event in Shanghai, China at the end of August.

The rules and guidelines for the event just went live, so fans can get to work on the best Dota 2 cosplay possible far in advance of the actual competition. Most of these rules are carried over from previous years with very few changes.

People who want to compete in the cosplay contest must be 18 years old as of July 10, 2019, have a registered Steam account, and be in attendance for TI9 so they can be present at both the Judging and the Winner Presentations.

As the contest is to showcase creative craftsmanship, cosplayers can only submit costumes that are at least 80 percent handcrafted and not store bought. Purchased accessories can still be used as long as they make up less than 20 percent of the actual cosplay.

There is a total prize pool of $15,000, which will be awarded and split between four different awards and a few other categories. $3,000 will go toward the Best In Show Award and $1,500 for the Best Technique, Biggest Transformation, and Most Innovative awards.

Each of the 15 cosplayers that make it to the finals will instantly be awarded $500 before the judges make the decision for the actual awards.

The deadline for registration is 11:59pm CT on Aug. 15 and fans can sign up on the official website. Judging will take place in two phases, the opening round on Aug. 22 and he finals on Aug. 24.